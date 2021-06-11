   
Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Latest News:
FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels...
Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine leads to better...
Brussels gives international residents a chance to shape...
The latest tax loophole to be tackled: royalties...
A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 June 2021
    FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels
    Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine leads to better immune response, research shows
    Brussels gives international residents a chance to shape region’s future and politics
    The latest tax loophole to be tackled: royalties payments
    A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels
    24 countries won’t take Belgian poultry as bird flu outbreaks continue
    Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop
    State security to invest millions and double its personnel
    Reopening of cinemas: what are the measures and what’s showing?
    Thousands of families in Flanders not able to afford gas and electricity
    All coronavirus indicators are descending steadily
    The Recap: Catch-Ups, Hyperloops & a Solar Eclipse
    Tests and quarantines cannot become the ‘new normal’ for travel, say airlines
    Belgian nightclubs want to reopen on 1 October
    Solar eclipse went well, say Belgian astronomers
    Under-41s can voluntarily get Johnson & Johnson vaccine from next week
    No screens, crowds or outdoor taps: Brussels Euro watching rules
    90% of Africa at risk of missing immunisation targets
    Brussels officials protest low wages for public servants
    EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says
    View more
    Share article:

    Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop

    Friday, 11 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Streaming service Netflix launched its own online merchandise shop on Thursday, which is now operative in the United States and will be extended to other countries in the coming months.

    The shop will be selling clothing items as well as decorative objects tied to the platform’s shows, including Lupin, of which products were designed in collaboration with the Louvre Museum.

    “Netflix.shop will offer exclusive, carefully selected limited edition products on a regular basis,” the company’s vice president Josh Simon said.

    In the coming months, products related to other popular titles such as Stranger Things and The Witcher will be released.

    For the launch of certain products, the company will be working together with up-and-coming designers, including Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites, and Jordan Bentley.

    In the US, some limited-edition items have already been sold in physical stores, including at Target.

    “We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite stories, and to introduce them to the next wave of artists and designers who embrace the power of storytelling in all its forms,” Simon concluded.