Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop

“Netflix.shop will offer exclusive, carefully selected limited edition products on a regular basis,” the company’s vice president Josh Simon said.
In the coming months, products related to other popular titles such as Stranger Things and The Witcher will be released.
For the launch of certain products, the company will be working together with up-and-coming designers, including Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites, and Jordan Bentley.
In the US, some limited-edition items have already been sold in physical stores, including at Target.
“We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite stories, and to introduce them to the next wave of artists and designers who embrace the power of storytelling in all its forms,” Simon concluded.