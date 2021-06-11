Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop

Streaming service Netflix launched its own online merchandise shop on Thursday, which is now operative in the United States and will be extended to other countries in the coming months.

The shop will be selling clothing items as well as decorative objects tied to the platform’s shows, including Lupin, of which products were designed in collaboration with the Louvre Museum.

“Netflix.shop will offer exclusive, carefully selected limited edition products on a regular basis,” the company’s vice president Josh Simon said.

In the coming months, products related to other popular titles such as Stranger Things and The Witcher will be released.

For the launch of certain products, the company will be working together with up-and-coming designers, including Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites, and Jordan Bentley.

In the US, some limited-edition items have already been sold in physical stores, including at Target.

“We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite stories, and to introduce them to the next wave of artists and designers who embrace the power of storytelling in all its forms,” Simon concluded.