Diesel prices rise for the 7th time in a row

The maximum price of diesel will increase again on Tuesday. Those who fill up with B7 will have to pay a high of €1.5730 per litre (+1.3 cents), the Federal Public Service Economy announced on Monday.

The price of diesel has been rising for almost three months, with Tuesday’s change marking the seventh consecutive increase.

The new price is also the highest in about a year and a half.

This increase is due to the fact that petroleum products and/or their biocomponents are becoming more expensive on the international markets.

