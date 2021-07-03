   
Paris threatens to ban e-scooters following fatal accident and mounting criticism
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 July, 2021
Latest News:
Paris threatens to ban e-scooters following fatal accident...
Belgium-Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to...
The end of 9-5: Colruyt and unions agree...
Facebook tests new feature alerting users to extremist...
Belgium-Italy: Jérémy Doku worked hard, but in vain...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 July 2021
    Paris threatens to ban e-scooters following fatal accident and mounting criticism
    Belgium-Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to first Italian goal
    The end of 9-5: Colruyt and unions agree to off-hours test
    Facebook tests new feature alerting users to extremist content
    Belgium-Italy: Jérémy Doku worked hard, but in vain
    Developers and unions clash over building site register plan
    COVID-19: WHO recommends tests in schools to avoid distance education
    Direct express trains to the Coast to run throughout the summer
    Chaos and plunder follow Belgium’s Euro2020 defeat
    Belgium-Italy: “We tried everything,” says Kevin de Bruyne
    5,000 new hotel rooms planned in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent
    Covid-19: New cases rise for the first time since March
    Merkel ‘very concerned’ about UK crowds for Euro 2020 finals
    Over 60,000 already brought forward their second AstraZeneca shot
    By the end of July, 80% of adults in Flanders will be fully vaccinated
    ‘Madness’: liberals oppose burkinis in Brussels public open-air swimming pool
    Brussels: Renovations could close Cinquantenaire museum for a decade
    Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated
    Brussels remains orange on European travel map
    EU citizens in UK race to sign up as deadline approaches
    View more
    Share article:

    Paris threatens to ban e-scooters following fatal accident and mounting criticism

    Saturday, 03 July 2021

    The city of Paris city has informed the three private shared e-scooter operators in the capital that their contracts may not be renewed if no progress is made on speed limits and parking.

    Three people have died since 2019 involving the shared e-scooters. Last month, a 32-year-old Italian woman died following a collision with an e-scooter rider, while she was standing talking to friends by the Seine river. The driver who had a passenger behind fled the scene. Both were however found and arrested after 10 days.

    “Either there is a significant improvement in the situation, and the e-scooters find their place in the public space without causing any disturbance or additional danger, particularly for pedestrians, or we envisage the total termination of self-service e-scooters when the contract expires in 0ctober 2022,” David Belliard, Deputy Mayor, told AFP.

    Belliard has demanded that operators strictly respect the 20 km/hour speed limit and that e-scooter drivers only drive on roads and cycle paths, New Mobility reports.

    According to French law, e-scooters must not exceed 25 km/hour, can only carry one driver, and must be used on cycle paths. The City of Paris also limited the speed of e-scooters further, to 20 km/hour from summer 2019 and does not allow them to be parked on pavements.

    According to a recent survey by Axa Prévention, e-scooter enthusiasts in the country seem to have taken advantage of the Covid-19 epidemic to break the rules.

    78% of say they make phone calls while riding, and 49% drive after having drunk more than two glasses of alcoholic beverage. 45% of users get on their e-scooters after consuming cannabis or other drugs, compared to only 2% of motorists.

    The Brussels Times