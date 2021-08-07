Heavy traffic on roads to holiday destinations in south of Europe

On the motorways leading to popular holiday destinations, traffic is particularly heavy this Saturday.

Tens of kilometres of traffic jams are slowing down motorists heading for the south of France and Italy in particular, but also in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, say Touring and the VAB.

In France, the busiest roads on Saturday are the A7 Lyon-Orange towards the south, the A10 Paris-Bordeaux near Orléans and the A71 Vierzon-Clermont-Ferrand. Traffic is also slowing on the A61 Toulouse-Narbonne. At around 10:15 AM, traffic jams stretched for a total of almost 350 kilometres.

In Germany, traffic jams were reported on the A8 Karlsruhe-Munich-Salzburg, with a 14km queue at the border crossing near Salzburg. Holidaymakers were also slowed down on the A7 Hannover-Hamburg towards Scandinavia.

Traffic jams were also observed in Switzerland, in both directions before the Gotthard tunnel and in Chiasso towards Italy. In the latter country, motorists have to be patient on the A1 Milan-Bologna-Rome and on the A14 Bologna-Ancona-Bari.

Finally, in Austria, traffic jams and police checks are slowing down traffic at the Karawanken tunnel towards Slovenia. Waiting time is estimated at one hour.

In the outbound direction, traffic is expected to remain heavy until 5:00 PM on Saturday. In the return direction, the peak is expected between 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

