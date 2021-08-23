Belgian (21) still under house arrest in Italy after fatal boat accident two months ago

At the time, Como prosecutor Antonia Pavan stated that the charges were a formality while the investigation continues, intended only to ensure that she did not flee the jurisdiction.
The investigation is now in its final stage and a decision on whether she will have to appear in court will be made, according to the local paper.
So far, the investigation has been able to rule out alcohol as well as excessive speed, although the fact the Belgian boat leapt over the Italian one might suggest it was travelling at high speed.
During questioning, Clea said she had not seen the stationary boat she hit.
Additionally, the Italian press noted that it concerns a house arrest “with a golden edge,” as the Belgian tourist is held in Lenno along Lake Como, in a villa designed by the renowned architect and designer Ico Parisi.