   
Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to leave toilet
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
    Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to leave toilet

    Sunday, 12 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    A plane carrying 134 people made an emergency landing in Graz in Austria, when one of its passengers refused to leave the toilet.

    Local police said the passenger locked himself in the toilet shortly after take off from Cyprus to Zurich in Switzerland.

    The airplane captain decided to land in Graz in order to deal with the situation.

    Once the plane landed, the man finally left the toilet but without giving any explanation to his behaviour. Nothing suspicious was found in his luggage.

    The man had to continue the final stretch by train, once the plane could take off again following the unusual flight delay.

