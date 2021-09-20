   
Mad cow disease case in United Kingdom
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Latest News:
Mad cow disease case in United Kingdom...
Drop in share of Belgian company cars with...
Belgium in Brief: Surprise, You’re Settling Down...
€600 million asked of Federal Government to repair...
‘Transforming Brussels’: Car Free Sunday a success...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 September 2021
    Mad cow disease case in United Kingdom
    Drop in share of Belgian company cars with diesel engine
    Belgium in Brief: Surprise, You’re Settling Down
    €600 million asked of Federal Government to repair flood damage
    ‘Transforming Brussels’: Car Free Sunday a success
    Heritage Days bring 40,000 cultural visits in one weekend
    FAQ: The Belgian Covid Safe Ticket
    Flanders launches dementia plan with focus on improving home care
    STIB has given out 534 fines for not wearing a mask this year
    Belgian far-right party launches own app to ‘break censorship’
    Low-rate VAT for hospitality industry will end on 1 October
    Majority of companies want employees back in the office more often
    Police launch major recruitment drive in Brussels
    Di Rupo urges the unvaccinated to ‘examine their conscience’
    36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free Sunday today
    New Covid-19 police order in force in Liège
    Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve
    Booster vaccination on its way in the US while the EU hesitates
    Wallonia considers Covid Safe Ticket in ‘very targeted’ sectors
    AA Gent is not and never will be for sale, says main sponsor
    View more
    Share article:

    Mad cow disease case in United Kingdom

    Monday, 20 September 2021

    Credit: Creative commons

    A case of mad cow disease (BSE) has been discovered on a farm in Somerset in the southwest of England, according to British health authorities.

    Britain’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) says there’s no public health risk, and that the animal is dead and has been removed from the farm.

    Nevertheless, several precautionary measures have been taken, including restricting the transport of livestock in the region.

    These measures will remain in place until an investigation has determined the cause of the BSE case.

    “This is a standard procedure, which also proves that our surveillance system works,” said Chief Veterinarian Christine Middlemiss.

    There have been five cases of BSE discovered in the UK since 2014.

    Each case involved dead animals that never entered the food chain and therefore posed no health risk to the general public.

    The World Organisation for Animal Health must be notified of any contamination, and trading partners are also informed, but exports of beef from the United Kingdom were not affected.

    At the end of the 1990s, there was a serious mad cow disease crisis in the UK, during which millions of cattle had to be culled.

    BSE is at the root of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans.

    Between 1995 and 2016, 178 people died from it in the UK.

    The Brussels Times