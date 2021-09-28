   
20 airports account for 27% of greenhouse gas emissions from global air transport
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
Latest News:
20 airports account for 27% of greenhouse gas...
Multiple alerts to Belgian UFO hotline after satellite...
Russia hits record daily Covid deaths...
Europe’s largest cocaine distribution network busted...
Brussels mobile team vaccinated nearly 2,000 homeless people...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 September 2021
    20 airports account for 27% of greenhouse gas emissions from global air transport
    Multiple alerts to Belgian UFO hotline after satellite launch
    Russia hits record daily Covid deaths
    Europe’s largest cocaine distribution network busted
    Brussels mobile team vaccinated nearly 2,000 homeless people and migrants
    ‘Transition period’: only two fitness centres checked for mandatory CO2 meter
    ‘Zero tolerance’: Travellers with fake PCR tests face six months in jail
    Belgium no longer demands vaccination from non-EU travellers under 18
    Belgium in Brief: When Stores Run Out
    ‘Lowest number’ of Walloon pupils studying Dutch at school
    Diesel price hits record high in Belgium
    Parliament wants minimum social standards for artists and cultural workers, including streamers
    Belgium to use single system for air traffic control
    Oxfam: Belgian biofuel policy violates human rights in Peru
    Foreign Affairs Committee stresses importance of the Arctic for Europe
    Pfizer starts testing anti-Covid pill for reduced infection risk
    More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital
    Last measures can be lifted if Brussels vaccinates quickly, says Jambon
    Job offer banning the wearing of headscarves suspended in Brussels
    Empty shelves: Carrefour Belgium confirms supply difficulties
    View more
    Share article:

    20 airports account for 27% of greenhouse gas emissions from global air transport

    Tuesday, 28 September 2021

    Photo by Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash

    Just 20 airports are responsible for 27% of total greenhouse gas emissions from the global passenger air transport sector, according to an analysis by think tanks and environmental NGOs International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), ODI and Transport and Environment (T&E).

    Their “Airport Tracker,” published online, is based on a calculation of greenhouse gas emissions linked to the infrastructure of 1,300 airports around the world, but also and above all on the emissions produced by flights departing from these airports.

    The report shows that the bases that generated the most greenhouse gases in 2019 concerning passenger transport are Dubai (with 16.6 million tonnes of CO2), London Heathrow (16.2 million), Los Angeles International (15.3), New York JFK (12.9), Paris Charles de Gaulle (11.5), Beijing (11.4), Hong Kong (11.3), Singapore (10.8), Frankfurt (10.6) and Seoul (10.4).

    With 2.37 million tonnes of CO2 emitted by passenger flights from Brussels Airport Zaventem and 0.43 million tonnes from Charleroi, neither of Belgium’s two main airports is among the top 20 airports, according to the Airport Tracker.

    Amsterdam Schiphol airport, in the Netherlands, is ranked 16th, with 8.11 million tonnes.

    CO2 emissions from air transport reached one billion tonnes, or 2.5% of annual global emissions, in 2019. If this sector were a country, it would be the sixth-largest emitter, the report pointed out, underlining that flights departing from rich countries account for almost two-thirds of air passenger transport emissions.

    Only one African airport is among the 100 largest emitters: Johannesburg Airport in South Africa, with 3.46 million tonnes.

    While the coronavirus crisis has grounded many planes for the past year and a half, the report says that the aviation sector – whose emissions had grown by an average of 5% per year before the pandemic – “poses a serious threat to the objectives of the Paris Agreement,” which aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C and if possible to 1.5°C.

    The Brussels Times