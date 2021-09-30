   
Sarkozy receives one year prison sentence for illegal campaign financing
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 30 September, 2021
Latest News:
100 German hooligans arrested in Antwerp ahead of...
Five injured in gas explosion in Brussels apartment...
What’s new from 1 October?...
Sarkozy receives one year prison sentence for illegal...
Another Shetland pony killed by wolves...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 30 September 2021
    100 German hooligans arrested in Antwerp ahead of football game
    Five injured in gas explosion in Brussels apartment building
    What’s new from 1 October?
    Sarkozy receives one year prison sentence for illegal campaign financing
    Another Shetland pony killed by wolves
    Tension between French and British over fishing rights rises again
    Belgium in Brief: Knights Of The Round Table Debate
    Belgian university forbids professor from requiring Covid Safe Ticket for lectures
    Stolen husky mascot of Koekelberg Basilica found
    Third vaccination causes Covid Safe Ticket to turn red
    ‘They’re threatening us’: Uber drivers protest in Brussels
    Rubbish-spewing dragon in Brussels highlights EU waste export
    Kanye West welcomed to Belgium with satirical tourism board rap
    Federal government offers €1.2 billion loan to Wallonia for flood repairs
    Six arrests of gang who laundered €18 million
    Diesel and petrol prices will rise again on Friday
    CdH propose €100 refund in response to rising gas prices
    Brussels Taxi Plan revealed ahead of protests
    Brussels more populated than ever, but growth is slowing down
    Study: Poor air quality causes burnout and depression
    View more
    Share article:

    Sarkozy receives one year prison sentence for illegal campaign financing

    Thursday, 30 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Nicolas Sarkozy, the ex-President of France, was found guilty of illegal campaign financing during his 2012 presidential campaign and was given a one year closed prison sentence on Thursday.

    The decision concludes the Bygmalion scandal, in which Sarkozy’s political campaign was found to have put in place a system of false bills and expenditure costs in order to conceal €20.2 million excess campaign spending. This brought the total cost of the campaign to at least €42.8 million – almost double the legal limit at the time.

    Also involved in the trial were 13 others accused of complicity in illegal campaign financing, Belga News Agency reported. Two prison sentences of two years and one of three years were handed down.

    “It was not his first campaign,” the magistrate said. “He had experience as a candidate.”

    In March, Sarkozy became the first ex-President of the Fifth Republic to receive a closed prison sentence for corruption and abuse of power. This followed the “Bismuth scandal”, in which the ex-President and his lawyer were found guilty of attempting to bribe a magistrate in order to access information about lawsuits against him.

    Sarkozy is not actually expected to serve his sentence in a prison, but will be placed under house arrest.

    The Brussels Times