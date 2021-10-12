Man arrested for hiding speakers playing crying baby noises in garbage

Police in the Netherlands arrested a 48-year-old man on Saturday for placing speakers in garbage containers that made the noise of a crying baby.

Emergency services in Zoetermeer spent hours searching the containers before discovering it was a false alarm, Dutch police confirmed on Sunday.

Three separate incidents happened, two on Friday and one on Saturday, with emergency services required to search through garbage bags before the speakers were found.

“This took a lot of unnecessary time and is not without risks,” the police said in a statement on the incident. “Our emergency services have life-saving role and react when someone is in need, for example: in case of fire or after an accident.”

Related Posts

The suspect is in police custody while his role in the three reported incidents is investigated.

“You should be careful with the precious time of emergency workers and not let them take unnecessary risks; if you are in need, you want help immediately,” the police added.