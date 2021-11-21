   
Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police officers injured
Sunday, 21 November, 2021
    Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police officers injured

    Sunday, 21 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Riot police deployed on Saturday “to restore order” in The Hague arrested seven persons after rioters set off fireworks and destroyed traffic lights in the Schilderswijk neighbourhood, according to the Dutch police.

    Five police officers were injured in the riot. One suffered a concussion and a knee injury and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance, Belga News Agency reports.

    In addition to the riot police, law enforcement on horseback and bicycles were also deployed. Two members of the mounted police suffered hearing damage, while two other police officers sustained hand injuries.

    The riot in Schilderswijk was one of a series of disturbances in Dutch towns that followed calls on social media for protests against measures taken to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

    The clashes started in Rotterdam on Friday evening and continued on Saturday evening in various cities, with rioters shooting off fireworks at the police in some locations.

