   
WikiLeaks founder cannot be extradited, UK judge rules
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 January, 2021
Latest News:
WikiLeaks founder cannot be extradited, UK judge rules...
Over 160,000 travellers returned from red zones during...
English-speaking arrivals in Belgium risk fines due to...
Belgium starts winter sales period today...
Belgium in Brief: Lines, Lines, Lines...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 January 2021
    WikiLeaks founder cannot be extradited, UK judge rules
    Over 160,000 travellers returned from red zones during Christmas holidays
    English-speaking arrivals in Belgium risk fines due to translation error
    Belgium starts winter sales period today
    Belgium in Brief: Lines, Lines, Lines
    ‘The most risky part’: Brussels Airport chaos leaves passengers furious
    Belgium’s Corona Commissioner Pedro Facon absent for ‘health reasons’
    Belgium’s rules will not be relaxed on Friday, Vandenbroucke warns
    Weather report: snow expected in Belgium this week
    UK starts rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine
    Covid-19 outbreaks in Flanders raise concerns over more infectious strain
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections drop below 1,600
    KU Leuven applies new sanctions on students involved in fatal hazing
    Brexit: British expats blocked from returning to Spain
    Demonstration against curfew in Brussels
    Brussels indie English bookshop Sterling Books to close
    2021: If you want a haircut, stick to the rules, says Belgian PM 
    Boris Johnson confirms opposition to Scottish independence referendum
    Nearly 40,000 travellers returned from red zones this weekend
    Consultative Committee: First meeting of 2021 confirmed for Friday
    View more
    Share article:

    WikiLeaks founder cannot be extradited, UK judge rules

    Monday, 04 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States, a judge in London decided on Monday.

    If he had been extradited, Assange would have faced a prison sentence of 175 years.

    Assange is accused in the US of 17 violations of the country’s Espionage Act from 1917.

    The US accuses Assange of having facilitated the publication of secret information. More specifically, the case involves hundreds of thousands of documents related to US diplomacy and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2010 and 2011.

    Assange’s extradition was blocked due to the judge’s concerns that “the mental condition of Mr Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America,” as she mentioned the risk of a possible suicide.

    The US authorities are expected to appeal against the decision, which they have 14 days to do, according to the BBC.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times