Single by choice or default? How solo life really feels in Brussels

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Credit: TBT

It’s 9:47 p.m. in a small apartment in the European Quarter of Brussels. A laptop is still open on the kitchen table, half a takeaway meal is forgotten beside it, and the only real sound is a notification that someone replied… but not the person it was hoped for. Nothing dramatic has happened. That’s exactly the point.

For many people living in Brussels, this kind of evening is not unusual. It is routine. Being single here is rarely framed as a problem to solve. More often, it is something that gradually happens, shaped less by personal choice and more by a city built on movement, transition, and temporary stays.

Brussels is not a typical capital city. Beyond its political identity, it functions as a revolving door of professionals, interns, diplomats, NGO workers, and students. People come for a job, a project, a mandate. They stay for a while, build a life that feels surprisingly full, and then often leave again.

That rhythm shapes everything, including relationships.

One 31-year-old EU policy officer who moved to Brussels for an EU role describes it like this: “You meet people here very fast. You become close very quickly. But you also learn very early that it might not last.”

She is not talking about dramatic breakups. She is talking about logistics, job rotations, relocations, contracts ending. In Brussels, distance is often not emotional first. It is geographical, and that changes how people relate to each other from the beginning.

Single life that wasn’t necessarily chosen

For many, being single in Brussels is not a decision they remember making. A 28-year-old designer explains: “I didn’t plan to be single. I just kept moving jobs and apartments. At some point, relationships just stopped fitting into that pattern.”

This idea of “default singlehood” appears often, especially among younger professionals navigating international careers. Dating exists, of course. So do friendships, communities, routines. But they are often layered on top of uncertainty. People rarely know how long they will stay, or how long the people they meet will stay either.

Most people interviewed are quick to separate solitude from loneliness. A 35-year-old researcher living in Brussels puts it simply: “I enjoy being alone. That’s not the issue. The harder moments are when something important happens and there isn’t someone here who is part of my everyday life.”

These moments are not constant. They appear unexpectedly:

· after receiving difficult news

· during quiet weekends with no plans

· when achievements or frustrations are not immediately shared

It is not a continuous emotional state. It is situational absence.

On the surface, Brussels offers no shortage of social opportunities. There are international workplaces, networking events, language exchanges, shared flats, and an endless rotation of people passing through. However, many describe a pattern: intense connection, followed by disappearance.

“You can have really deep friendships here. You just don’t always get to keep them,” one NGO employee explains.

This creates a social environment where people often learn to enjoy relationships in the moment, without assuming permanence. It is connection without guaranteed continuity.

Dating in a city of uncertainty

In theory, Brussels should be an easy place to date. It is diverse, international, and full of young professionals. In practice, many describe dating as fragmented. Schedules rarely align. People travel frequently. Work commitments are unpredictable. Cultural expectations differ. And underneath it all is a quiet question that often remains unspoken: how long are you staying?

A 30-year-old consultant says: “Even when you meet someone you like, there’s always that background thought - is this temporary for both of us?” This does not make dating impossible. But it does shape how deeply people invest.

Even in a city without a single dominant life script, comparison still exists. People notice:

· friends getting married back home

· colleagues buying apartments

· social media timelines that feel more settled than their own lives

However, Brussels complicates that pressure, because here, there is no shared timeline.

“In my home country, I felt like I was behind. In Brussels, I just feel like everyone is running on completely different clocks,” a 33-year-old working in an EU institution describes it.

That lack of synchronisation can be both relieving and disorienting.

When independence becomes habit

Over time, many people adapt to this environment by becoming more self-contained. Not necessarily emotionally closed, but structurally independent. They build routines that do not rely on others being consistently present:

· solo dinners

· individual travel plans

· flexible social circles

· work-centred identity

For some, this feels like freedom. A 27-year-old EU trainee says: “I like not depending on anyone’s schedule. My life feels simpler like this.”

Still, not everyone experiences this independence as entirely positive. For some, it settles in more quietly, a slow, understated fatigue that doesn’t come from loneliness itself, but from always having to rely on oneself. It shows up in small, almost invisible ways:

· always being the one making decisions alone

· not having a fixed “first person” to call or message with news

· moments of success or stress that feel slightly unanchored, because there is no immediate point of emotional return

It is not dramatic. It builds gradually, over time.

What makes Brussels unique is not that people are single, but that so much of life here is temporary.

Housing, jobs, friendships, relationships, all exist in a state of potential transition. In that environment, single life often stops being an exception and becomes part of the broader structure of living here.

For some, that structure is liberating. For others, it creates a quiet sense of emotional in-betweenness.

And for many, it is simply the way life unfolds in a city where almost everything, and everyone, is, at some point, on the move. Perhaps the question is not whether this kind of life is good or bad, but what it slowly changes in the way we relate to each other when nothing is expected to last for long.