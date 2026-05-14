Where are Europe’s tech champions?

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

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Brussels likes to present itself as the world's digital regulator. The Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Digital Services Act (DSA), GDPR - the EU has built an impressive architecture of rules.

It enforces them with growing confidence, the fines speak for themselves: Apple and Meta hit with €500 million and €200 million respectively for DMA non-compliance, Google with €2.95 billion for antitrust violations, X with €120 million under the DSA. These are among the largest penalties in the history of tech regulation, and they have dominated headlines this spring. The message from Brussels is clear: we set the standards here.

But there is a quieter reality beneath this regulatory assertiveness, and it is worth sitting with.

The channels through which Europeans actually communicate, whether privately, socially or politically, are overwhelmingly controlled by a handful of American companies. WhatsApp is used by an estimated 85% of European smartphone owners, with penetration exceeding 90% in several member states such as Italy and Spain. Family groups, school networks, workplace coordination, and small business customer service all flow through a single non-European platform owned by Meta. Instagram shapes visual culture and consumer taste, while Facebook and X remain embedded in political discourse. Google, meanwhile, structures how the continent accesses news and knowledge.

This is the EU's digital paradox: it is regulating foreign infrastructure rather than building its own. Europe sets the rules. It does not own the playing field.

The contrast with other major powers is instructive and increasingly difficult to ignore.

In China, WeChat functions as a genuine digital backbone: messaging, payments, public services, commerce, integrated and locally controlled. In South Korea, KakaoTalk reaches nearly the entire population as a super-app spanning finance, mobility and content. These are not merely popular products. They are strategic infrastructure, aligned with national interests.

Russia offers a more recent example. Its national messenger MAX, launched in 2025, has been deliberately positioned not as a consumer product but as core communication infrastructure. It integrates messaging with state systems, expands into banking and service partnerships, and covers everything from healthcare and education to everyday public services within a single ecosystem operating entirely under Russian jurisdiction.

By the end of 2025, MAX had reportedly reached 80 million registrations and a daily reach of 51 million users. By March 2026, those figures had risen to 100 million registrations and more than 75 million daily users. In a short period, it has emerged as a national platform for user services that does not depend on Big Tech infrastructure.

India's approach is less consolidated but equally deliberate. New Delhi has mandated pre-installation of a government app on all new smartphones, while actively promoting homegrown alternatives to WhatsApp under its Make in India policy.

The United States, meanwhile, exports its digital infrastructure to the rest of the world while relying minimally on anyone else's. Europe imports it, then writes regulations about it.

Efforts to change this have produced limited results. Gaia-X, the Franco-German cloud initiative launched in 2020, has evolved into a network of sectoral projects and national hubs, but has not redefined market realities. European alternatives in messaging, social networking, search and cloud remain fragmented and niche. They have not become defaults for citizens or businesses, and there is little sign they are about to.

The challenge is behavioural as much as technological. Every day, Europeans open WhatsApp rather than a European messenger, post on Instagram rather than a local alternative, and store their data on infrastructure controlled outside the continent. Policymakers speak of digital sovereignty; users open their phones and make a different choice.

Brussels is currently attempting a third way: regulate Big Tech vigorously while keeping markets open. It is a coherent position, reflecting the EU's genuine identity as both a normative power and a market economy. But it carries a cost that tends to go unacknowledged: you can regulate an ecosystem without owning it, and regulation alone does not change who controls the infrastructure.

As long as citizens in Berlin, Paris, and Rome are sending voice notes on WhatsApp and scrolling Instagram, Europe's digital life remains, in a meaningful sense, written in American code. The rules may be European. The architecture is not.