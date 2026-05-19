Open letter: Europe needs a fertility access fund

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Credit: © European Union

Open letter to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Dear President,

Europe is currently facing an accelerating demographic decline, characterised by a significant decrease in birth rates, a shrinking working-age population, and an increasing proportion of elderly citizens. These developments have a direct impact on the sustainability of social systems, the labour market, and the overall competitiveness of the European Union.

At the same time, millions of European citizens are affected by infertility. The total fertility rate in Europe has declined to approximately 1.34 in 2024. Access to appropriate treatments, including in vitro fertilisation, remains limited due to high costs and the lack of adequate financing mechanisms.

The reality is that both demographic trends and the limited access to infertility treatments place significant pressure on families who would like to have children, negatively affect women’s full participation in the labour market, and reduce the competitiveness of the European economy.

In this context, we emphasise the importance of fostering sustainable competitiveness within the European Union, which cannot exist without a skilled and talented workforce and without public policies that genuinely support future generations. Therefore, measures aimed at increasing birth rates and ensuring equal access to infertility treatments should be regarded as a strategic priority at European level.

As a Member of the European Parliament and the FEMM Committee, I am deeply committed to defending women’s rights, ensuring equal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, and promoting a proper balance between professional and private life.

Through this letter, I would like to request consideration of the possibility of establishing a European Fund dedicated to access to fertility treatments, competitiveness, and demographic resilience.

This European Fund could contribute concretely to financial support for couples affected by infertility, including co-financing in vitro fertilisation procedures; reducing inequalities in access to infertility treatments across Member States; developing and strengthening childcare infrastructure and services, with the aim of facilitating women’s participation in the labour market; and developing a methodology for assessing the impact of demographic trends on competitiveness.

Dear President, I am convinced that such a European mechanism represents a concrete and appropriate response to one of the most significant structural challenges facing Europe today, namely the sharp demographic decline, while also contributing to equal opportunities and the strengthening of European competitiveness.

Yours sincerely,

MEP Gabriela Firea, S&D.

Co-signed by:

MEPs Dragoș Benea, Claudiu Manda, Gheorghe Cârciu, Ștefan Mușoiu, Andi Cristea, Victor Negrescu, Vasile Dîncu, Dan Nica, Maria Grapini, and Mihai Tudose.