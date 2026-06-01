Tirana’s transformation — and the democratic test Brussels should not overlook

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Tirana's skyline. Credit: Unsplash

Tirana has attracted international attention in recent years for its urban redevelopment, public-space projects and child-friendly initiatives. At the same time, the pretrial detention of its elected mayor, Erion Veliaj, since 10 February 2025 — has placed questions of rule of law and due process at the centre of public debate.

I met Erion Veliaj nine years ago. He was the mayor of Tirana, Albania’s capital. I was the founder of 8 80 cities, an NGO devoted to improving urban life. We crossed paths at international urbanist forums. We bonded over a unique passion: turning cities into livable, inclusive, and human spaces.

Since our first meeting, Mayor Veliaj has become not only a friend, but also a model for how to transform a city according to 8 80’s principles. Under his leadership, Tirana has evolved from its reputation as the “North Korea of Europe” into one of Europe’s most dynamic urban success stories: greener, inclusive, and centered on people. He encouraged child-friendly urban policies that reshaped the urban landscape with playgrounds, parks, schools, trees, and vibrant pedestrian spaces. His election victories confirm that he successfully turned Tirana into a paragon for child-centered urban renewal and everyday quality of life.

In this vein, it is discomforting that the Albanian authorities have been able to hold Mayor Veliaj in pretrial detention for over a year without conviction. No one is above the law – whether an ordinary citizen, a mayor, or a prosecutor. But no one should anyone receive a punishment before established guilt. The mayor has now spent more than a year imprisoned without conviction. It is unsettling to think that a prosecutorial body can upend a person’s life in this way – whether a politician or a private individual – for so long, without due process and conviction.

Here the ramifications are not just for Mayor Veliaj, but for Albanian democracy. The Albanian people repeatedly elected him – in no short part due to the accomplishments that I mentioned earlier. If he has erred, the proper judgment in a democratic system comes through due process and at the ballot box. However, the Tirana Municipal Council already tried to use his pre-trial detention to remove him from office. Only thanks to the Constitutional Court of Albania has the mayor retained his position. But a mayor confined and denied access to international counsel and non-family visitors cannot meaningfully govern or serve his constituents.

For Tirana’s residents, I hope their mayor receives a fair trial. For Albania’s democracy, I hope he regains his freedom and full access to counsel. Why do I write this? Because in my various experiences with Mayor Veliaj and his team, I only saw people with integrity committed to creating a more equitable, sustainable, and playful Tirana, where all could live healthier and happier. Nearly a decade of his leadership has transformed Tirana. After more than a year in detention, I fear Mayor Veliaj has been denied a fair chance to defend himself – and Tiranians denied the mayor they elected.