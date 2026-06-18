Japan’s Emperor comes to Belgium: A rare visit that honours a 160-year friendship

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King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium with Japan’s then-Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, now Emperor and Empress of Japan, during an official Belgian concert in Tokyo on 13 October 2016. Credit: Eric Lalmand / Belga

The Emperor of Japan's visit to Belgium is a chance to celebrate enduring ties and deepen cooperation for the future.

From 20 to 25 June 2026, their Majesties Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan will pay a state visit to Belgium. As Ambassador of Japan to Belgium, I am deeply honoured to witness this historic moment, which marks the commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Japan and Belgium established in 1866 with the conclusion of the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation.

The upcoming visit, which follows the state visit by Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to Japan to mark the 150th anniversary in 2016, is yet another chapter in the long-standing relationship between Japan and Belgium, symbolising the affection and trust between our peoples that have bound our two countries together over time and distance.

A friendship built across generations

Our bonds are stronger than mere diplomacy. They are personal and intergenerational, enriched by the heartfelt friendship between the Imperial and Royal Families. Their Majesties cherish their ties with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde; a friendship rooted in years of encounters and shared memories. This continuity underscores a truth we celebrate this year: our diplomatic relations have matured to an intimacy in the hearts and minds of our two peoples.

On 12 June, at a press conference held ahead of their visits to the Netherlands and Belgium, the Emperor expressed his deep gratitude for 'the efforts of those involved from both the public and private sectors, including exchanges between local authorities through sister cities arrangements, student exchanges at universities etc,' in promoting 'exchanges to foster mutual understanding over the years'. He also affirmed that the 'exchanges between the Imperial Family and the Royal families are also part of this history of friendship and goodwill.'

His Majesty further underlined his hope to take this opportunity 'to reflect on the history of exchanges that have been fostered' on the one hand and 'to interact with the younger generation' on the other hand, referring to the popularity of Japanese food and anime in Belgium as well as to Belgian chocolate and beer, which delight Japanese palates seeking quality and authenticity.

He also pointed to the great success of the Belgian pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, and stated, 'Events like these and pop culture often spark interest in other countries and cultures, leading to exchanges among younger generations,' expressing his hope that, 'the visit would encourage young people to take an interest in each other's countries.'

We are working to promote exchanges among our young talents, encouraging them to explore new frontiers together. The Queen Elisabeth Competition continues to inspire musicians in Japan, and we are proud to see young Japanese performers succeed on Belgian stages.

This year’s calendar in Belgium is full of shared creativity: Japan is the guest of honour at the Ommegang in July, and the Flower Carpet Brussels in August, which features a design inspired by 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa'.

Shared values and future cooperation

Our partnership is founded on shared values. In an increasingly turbulent world, Belgium and Japan stand together for freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. In this regard, the Emperor explained, 'In the midst of rapidly changing global affairs, I feel it is becoming increasingly important for the Imperial Family and the royal families of other nations to stand by their respective peoples, wishing them happiness, striving for world peace, and fostering international goodwill.'

As part of the official programme, His Majesty will meet the Prime Minister Bart De Wever as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the House of Representatives. I am convinced that Belgium’s role as a political and economic hub of Europe lends greater significance to our dialogue.

On the economic front, our dynamic ties are mutually beneficial. Around 250 Japanese companies are operating in Belgium and creating jobs. Toyota places its European research centre in Zaventem, Takeda’s third largest factory stands in Lessines, and Daikin has opened a research centre in Ghent. Looking ahead, we see great potential in emerging fields such as biotechnology, energy transition, and digital transformation.

In essence, this state visit will be a moment to honour our 160-year-old friendship, to encourage youth exchanges, to reaffirm our shared values, and to energise business and innovation. It is an invitation to our citizens to meet, to listen, and to build the future together. May the coming week inspire new avenues of collaboration and consolidate our friendships. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our Belgian hosts and friends.