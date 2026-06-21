This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

When the table began to empty

Brazil, barbecue, and the cost of political polarisation

The seating arrangements at the dining table were always in flux. I recall my youth spent in my parents’ summer house in the São Paulo countryside of Brazil. We lived in a community of neighbours who shared a strong connection. Bounded by the physical wires and walls of the area, we cared for and supported one another every day.

I still remember the excitement that would ripple through the neighbourhood whenever my dad fired up the grill. Before long, you could hear people hollering, ‘Está tendo churrasco no Joãozinho’ — Little João is having a barbecue — and within minutes, people would start showing up, uninvited and sometimes unwanted. But it was never a problem. There was always ample food for everyone, and differences were put aside. Even people who did not necessarily like each other would gather around the table and spend the night sharing laughter and song.

Conversations meandered through topics such as politics, the economy, history, gossip, and secrets. Back then, talking about politics was still enjoyable. Even though opinions were not always uniform, they did not divide us, and we could have normal conversations – sometimes blessed with the heat of latin blood – while enjoying our meal together.

The point is that we talked, no matter with we agree to each other or not. But that democratic freedom was short-lived, and the table slowly began to empty, no longer attended by the unwanted or the uninvited.

Polarisation at the Table

Brazil is considered today to be in severe danger of polarisation together with countries such as Italy, UK, Mexico, and The Netherlands (Edelman, 2013). Polarisation is largely fuelled by the country’s divisive political climate. Assimilation with political leaders, has negatively impact social cohesion and divided the country in two big groups (Areal, 2022).

On one side is the right-wing movement associated with former president Jair Bolsonaro, which has been heavily criticized for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental policies, attacks on democratic institutions, and, more recently, its connection to attempts to undermine the democratic transition after the 2022 election. Bolsonaro has since been convicted and sentenced, making his political legacy even more contested and deepening the symbolic divide around his name.

On the other side is the current government, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the left-leaning Workers’ Party. Having returned to power in 2023 after previously governing from 2003 to 2016, the Workers’ Party remains both a symbol of social progress for many Brazilians and a source of deep distrust for others, especially because of corruption allegations, economic criticism, and the party’s central place in Brazil’s political divide.

Brazilian democracy was only stablished in 1980, after an authoritarian regime by the armed forces. This marked a crucial turning point in the country’s history, symbolising the attainment of long- awaited political liberty and enabling citizens to select their representatives through a free exercise of their convictions. Nevertheless, this desirable liberty is presently endangered by political polarisation (Mignozzetti & Spektor, 2019).

The democratic nature of a system is often associated with a higher variety of political parties, resulting in a larger number of available options for voters (Florensa & Nieto-Galan, 2022). However, this ideal can be undermined by a society’s tendency towards polarization, where political discourse is reduced to a dichotomy. In 2022 presidential elections in Brazil, more than ten parties participating in the first phase of the election. Despite this multitude of options, political debates were largely reduced to the two major parties, with little attention to policy proposals (Doctor, 2022).

Instead, the focus was on promoting a particular party or fighting against the opposing one. This hyper-partisan environment has led to political alienation, where people were driven by emotions rather than rational decision-making, resulting in a loss of opportunities for good governance and even the execution of violent acts. As an example, shown by BBC News Brazil, one supporter of the work party in Brazil has stabbed his friend during a political discussion, and sadly, this is only one of the few examples of tragedy happened during the last election. (Fellet, 2022).

When anger became a commodity

The rise of political alienation and distrust within civic society has been greatly influenced by social media and other mainstream channels. These platforms have played a significant role in supporting populist candidates like Bolsonaro and Trump and have contributed to an increase in political division and segregation between opposing sides (Fuks & Marques, 2022).

In a recent 60-minute episode, the co-founder of the Centre for Humane Technology revealed that anger has become a commodity and social media companies are profiting from it. The show demonstrated how hate speech directed towards opposing sides receives more likes, while logical arguments lose their validity (Whitaker, 2022).

In Brazil’s 2018 and 2022 elections, social media has played a particularly crucial role in exacerbating polarization. In 2018, right-wing media mostly employed biased framing and polarized ideological discourse as manipulative strategies to reframe events and create a counter-narratives. (Soares & Recuero, 2021). In Brazil, the division in political ideologies have spilled over into everyday life, and social media has become a battleground for debates filled with fake news and conspiracy theories from both sides.

This has resulted in a rise in political violence, hate speech, and populist political lieders. The pendulum of democracy swings ever farther from its intended objective, necessitating the reconstruction of our civic fabric. Complacency, dialogue, and harmony must form the bedrock of our new foundation. Moreover, it is imperative that we question and adopt a more critical stance towards our sources of information. For there are those who revel in our tumultuous state, capitalizing on the anger they incite. Therefore, I maintain my unwavering belief that our greatest recourse lies in placing trust and faith in one another.

As example Arlie Russell, an insightful American writer, embarked on a quest to fathom the “deep history” of American people. She sought to unearth the roots of our childhood and forge connections with our political convictions. Unbiased and open-minded she endeavoured to grasp the intricacies of thought and action, dispelling any preconceived notions she may have harboured.

Instances such as Arlie’s account must be replicated daily if we are to flourish as a society. Polarization is a major concern, and like many other places in the world, Brazil is facing the consequences of this modern phenomenon. Further, the division has caused personal rifts between friends and family who have become entrenched in their beliefs and refuse to consider any other viewpoint. It’s clear that a resolution will take time, and the lingering effects of the polarization will continue in the coming years.

The situation is like a dining table that is far from being fully set; many of the uninvited but previously liked guests may not show up, leaving the questions when will we be able to take out the meet from the freezer again?