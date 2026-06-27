Raising children when the world feels dangerous

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Credit: Belga

More and more often, parents come into therapy not asking what to do about their child, but trying to make sense of how to remain steady in a world that no longer feels emotionally predictable while raising one.

They rarely describe acute crises at home. What they describe instead is something far more subtle and harder to articulate: a constant background tension, as if a layer of information, news, and imagined future scenarios never fully switches off.

One mother told me she often wakes up before her child and already feels tired by the day ahead, not because of anything happening in her immediate life, but because of everything she feels is “waiting outside”. Another parent described how even ordinary moments - the school run, dinner, a trip to the park - seem to carry an added emotional weight that was not there a few years ago.

What emerges is not panic, and not classical anxiety in a narrow sense. It is something closer to a persistent state of alertness, as if the nervous system no longer fully powers down.

Living with a divided attention

In this state, many parents begin to live on two emotional levels at once. On one level, they are present with their child - playing, responding, managing the practical rhythm of daily life. On another level, there is a continuous internal monitoring of everything they have read, heard, or sensed about the world.

One father described it as never quite being in a single reality all the way through. Over time, this begins to alter how parents relate to themselves. They no longer evaluate their parenting primarily through their relationship with their child, but through how successfully they are managing their own worry. And that, almost by definition, is an impossible task.

The impossible task of managing worry

The more parents try not to feel anxious, the more they become aware of anxiety as a process rather than an emotion - something continuous, self-generating, and easily reactivated the moment there is silence.

In clinical work, this often appears as a form of split attention. The parent is with the child, but simultaneously observing themselves being with the child. A third layer of awareness begins to form, constantly scanning: Am I too tense? Am I too relaxed? Have I just passed something on?

What starts as concern for the child gradually becomes concern about one’s own internal regulation. This creates a deeply exhausting paradox: efforts to control internal states tend to intensify them.

Some parents describe beginning to “audit” themselves in real time. They enter a conversation with their child while simultaneously tracking their tone of voice, facial expression, and emotional reactions, as if there were an internal evaluator assessing whether they are safe enough, calm enough, or stable enough.

Over time, this creates a form of self-awareness that is no longer reflective but intrusive. The mind stops supporting regulation and instead turns into a system of surveillance. It is at this point that many parents describe losing a sense of spontaneity in their presence with their child. And yet, paradoxically, children rarely respond to what parents are trying to control directly. They respond to something more subtle: the loss of natural rhythm in that presence.

Children read emotional atmosphere, not explanations

Children develop an early and highly sensitive attunement to emotional atmosphere, long before they can understand content or language. They do not primarily respond to explanations, but to rhythm - the pace of interaction, the quality of attention, and the availability of the adult’s emotional presence.

This is why parents often describe sudden shifts in their child’s behaviour - increased clinginess, irritability, or withdrawal - that appear to come “out of nowhere”. In therapeutic understanding, however, these shifts frequently correlate with periods of increased internal strain in the parent, even when nothing is explicitly expressed. One parent told me it felt as though their child could sense them before they could fully sense themselves.

At this point, the child becomes a kind of emotional barometer for the system, rather than a problem to be explained or corrected. This can easily lead to a secondary loop of self-criticism: the child reacts, the parent becomes more anxious, the anxiety further disrupts regulation, and the child reacts again. The cycle is not primarily behavioural - it is regulatory.

Guilt and the loss of internal trust

What complicates this dynamic further is the increasing sense among parents that they are no longer permitted to “switch off” from the world. As if any psychological distance from news, information, or global events would represent moral neglect rather than a legitimate need for regulation. This creates a constant internal conflict. If they remain engaged, they become overwhelmed. If they step back, they feel guilty.

One client put it like this: she felt there was no version of herself that could be a “good enough mother” in a world that is constantly shifting. In this space, guilt becomes less of a reaction and more of a background tone. Over time, it erodes trust in internal experience. Parents begin to second-guess not only what they do, but how they feel. The internal compass that normally guides judgement becomes something that must be continuously checked rather than relied upon.

From a therapeutic perspective, the aim is rarely to remove parental worry. Worry is a realistic response to an unstable world. The difficulty arises when worry loses its boundaries and becomes a constant state of activation. The key distinction is not between calm and anxiety, but between being caught in activation and being able to return from it.

Children do not need emotionally perfect parents. That is neither realistic nor necessary. What they need is the experience of a relationship that can withstand disruption and return to connection. This capacity for return often matters more than constant stability itself.

What children really need: attachment and presence

Ultimately, children do not need parents who can control the world. The world is, by nature, uncertain and uncontrollable. What children do need is a secure relational base - what attachment theory describes as a “secure base” from which they can explore the world and to which they can return when they feel overwhelmed. Security, in this sense, is not the absence of uncertainty in the external world, but the reliability of the relationship in which uncertainty is held.

Children do not need parents who have all the answers. They need parents who are emotionally available, sufficiently regulated, and psychologically reachable when it matters.

An active and emotionally present parent is not one who is constantly intervening or managing everything, but one who remains psychologically “online” in the relationship. A parent who notices shifts, who can tolerate the child’s emotional states without immediately trying to remove them, and who can stay present rather than reactively withdraw or over-function.

This form of presence creates what attachment theory describes as co-regulation. The child learns to organise their internal world through the regulated presence of an adult - not through explanation, but through lived experience of shared emotional safety.

When a parent is overwhelmed by their own internal alarm about the world, this capacity for presence inevitably narrows. Not because care disappears, but because attention becomes fragmented. And in that fragmentation, children often seek more closeness, more reassurance, or more control, not as a behavioural problem, but as a search for emotional stability. What they are seeking is not more structure in the external sense, but restored emotional availability in the relationship.

In this sense, the stability children need is not rigidity, but predictability of connection. A parent who may become anxious, but can return. A parent who may be stressed, but remains emotionally reachable. A parent who does not need to be perfect, but is consistently able to come back into contact. Perhaps the most important developmental experience, then, is not uninterrupted calm, but the experience of return - return to connection after disruption, return to regulation after activation, return to presence after being overwhelmed.

Parenting, in this light, is not an exercise in controlling the external world, but a continuous practice of returning to the relationship. Not perfection. But presence that can return.