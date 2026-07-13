Women still shut out of industry’s future despite push for resilience

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Credit: Belga / Herwig Vergult

Gender equality in industry is still too often treated as an aspiration rather than a requirement. That is a mistake industry can no longer afford.

At a time when global supply chains are under pressure and industrial systems are being reshaped by climate goals, digitalisation and geopolitical uncertainty, excluding women from opportunity and leadership is not only unjust; it is economically unsustainable.

Despite growing recognition of the need for more resilient and sustainable business models, some have questioned whether sustainability remains a strategic priority in an increasingly uncertain world. The evidence suggests otherwise. Across developed and emerging economies, companies increasingly recognise that long-term competitiveness depends on adapting their business decisions to the forces reshaping industry.

For companies, this means that sustainability, diversity and inclusion cannot be treated as separate goals. They need to inform everyday decisions about investment, innovation and workforce development. Recognition alone is not enough; the real test is whether these commitments lead to stronger supply chains, wider access to opportunities and businesses that are better prepared for future shocks.

Recent crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, have shown that resilience is now a central pillar of economic security. They have also highlighted another important lesson: sustainable industrial growth cannot be achieved without inclusion. Women's participation should no longer be seen as a social objective on the margins of industrial policy, but as a strategic requirement for competitive, innovative and resilient industries.

The creation of the International Day of Women in Industry reflects greater political attention to the issue. Its significance, however, will depend on whether that attention produces measurable change.

Industry's equality gap

Despite progress, women continue to face barriers to participation, advancement and leadership across many sectors of industry. Reality still lags behind ambition, and closing the gap will require sustained action from governments, businesses and society.

The gap remains significant. Structural barriers, including unequal access to education, finance and productive assets, as well as the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work, continue to limit opportunities. As a result, women are overrepresented in low-paid and insecure employment while remaining underrepresented in technical, managerial and leadership positions.

Globally, women hold only 23 per cent of leadership roles and continue to be significantly outnumbered in high-tech manufacturing. Similar barriers exist across sectors, including agriculture, where women's access to land, finance and technology continues to lag behind that of men.

These disparities are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore as industry undergoes rapid transformation. Automation, digital technologies and artificial intelligence are reshaping labour markets and creating new demands for skills. Yet women remain underrepresented in many of the sectors and occupations driving this transition. Without deliberate action, the inequalities of today risk being carried into the industries of tomorrow.

From commitment to action

Women's equal participation must become a clear business priority, reflected in investment decisions, budgets, procurement and boardrooms. Governments, businesses and financial institutions must also invest in skills, technology, leadership opportunities and policies that enable women to participate fully in industrial development.

Equality cannot remain an aspiration expressed in speeches. It must be reflected in workplace practices, corporate decision-making and economic policy. The future of industry will be shaped not only by technological innovation and economic choices, but also by who has the opportunity to help shape it.

Practical programmes can help women enter technical fields from which they have traditionally been excluded. In Zambia and Ethiopia, for example, vocational training is helping women move into heavy-machinery and industrial-vehicle operations.

These programmes are part of a broader approach. Through the Learning and Knowledge Development Facility, UNIDO has implemented 20 projects worldwide that support women's entry into technical and traditionally male-dominated sectors. More than 70 per cent of the organisation's new projects now include a dedicated focus on women's empowerment, reflecting an effort to embed inclusion in industrial development from the outset.

Such initiatives can widen access to skills, employment and leadership opportunities, but meaningful change will require coordinated action from governments, employers, financial institutions and education providers.

The industries that succeed in the decades ahead will be those that make full use of all available talent. Ensuring that women can participate fully in shaping the future of industry is no longer optional. It is essential for sustainable development, shared prosperity and a more inclusive industrial future.