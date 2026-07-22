We become what we speak: Why words matter more than we think

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Words are often treated as fleeting. We say things in anger, frustration or fear and later dismiss them with a simple apology: I didn’t really mean it. Yet every day we witness the consequences of words that refuse to disappear.

Politicians make inflammatory statements that deepen division. Social media amplifies outrage in seconds. Families stop speaking over a sentence that cannot be taken back. Children grow into adults still carrying labels they heard decades earlier.

As a therapist, I have learned that words do far more than communicate our thoughts. They shape our emotions, influence our relationships and gradually become the stories we tell ourselves about who we are.

Modern psychology increasingly recognises the power of language in shaping identity and emotional wellbeing. Long before neuroscience and psychotherapy began exploring these questions, Jewish wisdom had already devoted remarkable attention to the responsibility that comes with speech. Interestingly, one of the world's most recognisable words captures this very idea.

Perhaps one of the most fascinating examples is the word abracadabra. Recently, it returned to popular culture through the hit song Abracadabra, where it symbolises transformation, letting go of the past and stepping into a new version of oneself. Although presented as a metaphor for personal change, the image resonates with an idea that is far older than contemporary music.

While the origins of the word remain debated, one longstanding interpretation traces it to the Hebrew phrase avrah k'dabrah, meaning, "I will create as I speak’’. The symbolism is striking. It captures an idea that both psychology and ancient wisdom have understood for centuries: words are never merely sounds. They shape perception, influence behaviour and gradually participate in creating the reality in which we live.

In Jewish tradition, speech is far more than a means of communication. Words carry moral, psychological and spiritual significance. They can strengthen relationships or destroy them, foster hope or deepen despair, shape identity or diminish it. Modern psychology increasingly confirms what this ancient wisdom has long suggested: the language we use, especially the language we use about ourselves, has a profound influence on how we think, feel and ultimately live.

As both a therapist and someone deeply influenced by Jewish wisdom, I have often been struck by how these two worlds meet. They use different languages, but they ask remarkably similar questions: How do we heal? How do we restore trust? How do we speak in ways that build rather than destroy?

The stories we tell ourselves

Some of the most powerful words we ever speak are the ones we direct at ourselves. There is an important psychological difference between saying, "I feel anxious today," and saying, "I am an anxious person." The first describes a temporary experience. The second defines an identity.

Our minds gradually organise themselves around the stories we repeat. Repeated language strengthens familiar patterns of thinking, and over time the brain begins to treat those patterns as reality. When someone constantly says, "I always fail," "I'm impossible to love," or "I'm a burden," those statements often become more than passing thoughts. They become deeply held beliefs that shape behaviour, relationships and self-worth.

One client I worked with described herself as "a failure" in almost every session. Not because she failed at everything, but because she had begun to confuse painful experiences with who she fundamentally was. As our work progressed, her language slowly changed.

"I am a failure" became "I made a mistake."

"I'm a burden" became "I'm afraid of asking for help."

The facts had not changed overnight. Her identity had. Sometimes healing begins not by changing our circumstances, but by changing the language through which we understand them.

The ethics of speech

Jewish tradition goes even further. It teaches that speech is not only psychologically powerful but morally significant. One of its most remarkable concepts is lashon hara, often translated as "harmful speech." Unlike ordinary gossip, lashon hara refers to speech that unnecessarily damages another person's dignity, even when the information itself may be true.

Although this concept comes from Jewish tradition, its ethical message is universal. Every culture, every spiritual tradition and every society recognise, in its own way, that words can either protect human dignity or quietly erode it. In today's culture of instant commentary, online outrage and public shaming, this ancient idea feels remarkably contemporary. We often ask whether something is true before we say it. Ancient wisdom invites us to ask another question: Is it necessary? Will it build understanding, or simply deepen humiliation?

This does not mean avoiding difficult conversations or remaining silent in the face of injustice. Rather, it reminds us that words carry consequences far beyond the moment in which they are spoken. They shape trust. They shape relationships. And ultimately, they shape us.

Speaking from hope rather than fear

Another concept that has profoundly influenced my work is the Hebrew word emunah. Although usually translated as "faith," its deeper meaning is closer to trust, steadiness and inner confidence. Again, while the word itself belongs to one particular tradition, the experience it describes is universal. Across cultures and philosophies, people have recognised that healing often begins when fear no longer has the final word and trust becomes stronger than despair.

Emunah does not deny hardship. It simply refuses to let hardship become the final definition of who we are. This has important implications for mental health. There is a significant difference between saying, "I'm struggling with this," and saying, "I will never overcome this."

The first leaves room for growth. The second closes the door before change has even had the chance to begin. As therapists, we are not in the business of offering false optimism, because healing requires honesty. But honesty does not require hopelessness. Language can acknowledge pain without allowing pain to become identity.

More than communication

Perhaps this is why words deserve far greater respect than we usually give them. They are not simply vehicles for information. They shape the emotional climate within families, workplaces, communities and societies. They influence how children see themselves, how adults understand one another and how nations conduct public conversation. They determine whether disagreement becomes dialogue or hostility.

And they quietly shape the conversations we have with ourselves every single day. In many ways, the real meaning of abracadabra is not magic at all. The real miracle is becoming aware that every sentence we speak leaves a mark on another person, on our relationships and on our own inner world. We cannot always choose our circumstances; however, we can choose the language with which we meet them.

Every word carries a message, not only to those who hear it, but also to the person who speaks it. Awareness begins when we start listening not only to the words we speak, but also to the beliefs hidden beneath them. Because we do not simply speak words. Over time, our words become us.