Ukraine's research reform shows that resilience must lead to transformation

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

The Red Taras Shevchenko National University building in Kyiv with black details on its columns. The colours are linked to Saint Volodymyr who united Kyivan Rus and converted it to Orthodox Christianity 1000 years ago.

Russia's full-scale invasion has tested every part of Ukraine's higher education and research system. Instead of postponing reform, Ukraine has accelerated the modernisation of research governance and its integration into the European knowledge ecosystem.

The Ukrainian experience demonstrates that institutional resilience is not only the ability to withstand crisis but also the capacity to reform and innovate under pressure and unprecedented challenges: damaged infrastructure, disrupted academic processes, limited resources and the departure of many talented researchers.

Online learning is no longer simply a pedagogical option; it has become an essential instrument for ensuring both safety and educational continuity. The EU has supported this transition through the Digital University – Open Ukrainian Initiative (DigiUni) project.

Despite the war, Ukraine has gradually increased public investment in R&D. From a current level of 0.4 % of GDP, it is expected to reach 1.7% of GDP in the medium term, well above UNESCO's recommended minimum of 1% of GDP. Importantly, leading universities have been mobilised to support the country’s defence through a network of specialised defence research centres.

When the European Council granted Ukraine EU candidate status in June 2022, it recognised not only the country's European aspirations but also its commitment to transformation based on European principles. For higher education and research, this means closer alignment with the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and the European Research Area (ERA).

Two parallel transformations

Today, Ukraine's research system is undergoing two simultaneous transformations. The first is driven by European integration and the need to harmonise policies in education, science, technology and innovation. The second is shaped by the realities of full-scale war, which require research institutions to respond rapidly to security, social and economic challenges while operating under severe constraints.

These processes are not contradictory. The experience of war has demonstrated the strategic importance of strong institutions, effective governance and research capacity capable of responding to complex challenges.

A qualitative survey conducted in the summer of 2025 among vice-rectors for research from 16 Ukrainian higher education institutions located in 11 first-level administrative divisions (oblasts) illustrates how universities are adapting to this new reality. Ukrainian universities are not simply preserving existing models of research and education; they are redefining their role as institutions that generate knowledge, educate future generations and support society during crisis.

The immediate needs of national security have increased demand for applied research and technological solutions. Civilian universities and research organisations contribute to developments in areas such as autonomous maritime systems, military medicine, protection of critical infrastructure and preservation of cultural heritage.

At the same time, Ukrainian researchers continue important work on psychological resilience, trauma recovery, education under conditions of prolonged crisis and rebuilding human potential for the post-war period.

Governance of research system

The most profound transformation has taken place in the governance of Ukraine's research system. While many countries might postpone structural reforms during periods of profound uncertainty, Ukraine is in the process of implementing the recommendations of the European Commission developed through the Horizon Europe Policy Support Facility (PSF).

One example is the Research Infrastructure Foresight Framework (RIFF) project. Through RIFF, Ukraine has begun preparing its first comprehensive National Research Infrastructure Roadmap.

Ukrainian universities work under crisis conditions. For the first time, this assessment framework incorporated the principles of the Coalition for Advancing Research Assessment (CoARA). Compared to global university rankings, which disadvantage Ukrainian universities, the CoAR framework promotes expert qualitative assessment (peer review) as the primary basis for evaluating research.

The scale of this transformation from a narrow reliance on quantitative indicators is significant. A total of 483 higher education institutions and research organisations participated in the national assessment. Among them, 246 institutions, representing more than 50,000 researchers, were recognised for strong performance in specific research fields and secured stable institutional funding for the period 2026–2030.

Beyond funding decisions, the assessment has provided Ukraine with something equally valuable: a comprehensive, verified and digitalised evidence base for shaping future research policy. Strategic decisions about research investment, institutional development and national priorities can increasingly rely on reliable data.

For the EU, the significance of these reforms extends beyond Ukraine itself. A stronger and more transparent Ukrainian research system creates the conditions for deeper participation in European collaborative research, greater researcher mobility and more effective engagement with future EU Framework Programmes for research and innovation.

Towards brain circulation

Like many European countries, Ukraine also faces the challenge of researcher mobility. The full-scale war has contributed to the departure of many talented researchers who continue their professional activities abroad. However, Ukraine is increasingly seeking to transform this challenge into an opportunity by developing stronger links with its scientific diaspora.

Rather than viewing mobility solely through the perspective of brain drain, Ukraine is moving towards a model of brain circulation. Researchers working abroad can become partners in strengthening international networks, transferring knowledge and supporting joint projects with Ukrainian institutions. The initiative of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine to establish a network of Ukrainian Scientific Ambassadors represents an important step in this direction.

Ukraine's future research development will depend on continued institutional reform, sustained investment and close cooperation with European partners. The Roadmap for Ukraine's integration into the European Higher Education Area provides a framework for further adoption of European approaches to university governance, research infrastructures, digital capacities and international cooperation.

Ukraine's transformation is not only about meeting external requirements. It is about building a research system capable of contributing to Europe's future. Recent experience demonstrates that strong institutions are essential not only for academic excellence, but also for societal stability, economic recovery and democratic resilience.

Ukraine is not waiting for the end of the war to modernise its research system. The transformation of its research system shows that reforms are already well underway.