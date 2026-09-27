The dream salary, the restless life: Why achieving more does not always make us feel safer or happier

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

We live in a time when success is often measured by what we can show: our salary, our home, our job title, our holidays and the lifestyle we can afford. The more we have, the more successful we appear to be. And somehow, the more successful we are, the happier we are expected to feel.

Yet in my therapeutic work, I often meet people who have achieved many of the things they once dreamed of and still find it difficult to feel at ease. They are successful. They are functioning. From the outside, their lives may look exactly as they imagined they would.

And yet they are exhausted. They struggle to switch off after work, sleep poorly, worry about the future or feel a constant need to prove themselves. Sometimes they tell me they thought they would feel different by now. They thought that reaching a certain salary, position or level of success would finally allow them to relax. But then they got there. And the feeling they were waiting for did not come.

This raises an uncomfortable question: what if we are not simply trying to achieve more, but trying to feel safer through what we achieve?

When “I want more” really means “I want to feel safer”

When we talk about our goals, there is often something deeper underneath them. We may want a higher salary because we want financial security. We may pursue professional success because we want to feel valued or respected. We may dream of running our own business because we associate it with freedom.

There is nothing unusual about this. In fact, it makes perfect sense. Hence, the useful question is not simply What do I want? but also: What do I hope this will make me feel?

Someone may say, “I want to earn more,” while underneath that is a quieter wish: “I want to stop worrying about money.” Or, “I want to be successful,” which may really mean, “I want to finally feel that I have done enough.”

Money and success are rarely the final destination. More often, they are a means to something else: security, freedom, recognition, time or the hope that we will finally be able to relax.

The difficulty begins when we attach our sense of safety or self-worth to a particular number, position or achievement.

We tell ourselves that we will feel secure once we earn a certain amount, successful once we reach a particular position, or calm once we finish the next project. But the finish line can keep moving. The salary that once represented freedom can become the salary we are afraid to lose. The promotion that once felt like recognition becomes the new baseline. The achievement that once seemed extraordinary becomes something we simply expect from ourselves.

We get what we wanted, and then the pressure returns: More. Better. Further.

Every goal has a price

There is nothing wrong with ambition. I would never argue that people should stop wanting more, working hard or building successful careers. The question is what pursuing those things requires from us.

Every goal demands time, energy and attention. When more of these resources go into work and achievement, something else inevitably receives less. Sometimes it is rest. Sometimes our health. Sometimes our relationships.

This becomes particularly visible in parenting. Many parents work hard to give their children financial security and more opportunities. The intention often comes from love.

Yet in trying to give our children more, we can sometimes give them less of something they also need: our time and presence. Relationships can suffer too. Partners may have less time for each other. Friendships can become distant. And even when we are physically present, our minds may still be at work.

Of course, many people work long hours because they have no real alternative. Financial security matters, and not everyone has the freedom to simply “choose balance.”

So this is not an argument against ambition or success. It is a question of proportion:

How much is a goal worth if pursuing it gradually takes us away from the life we wanted it to create?

When security starts creating fear

One of the paradoxes of success is that the things we pursue to feel safer can sometimes create new forms of fear. The more we have, the more we may feel we have to lose.

What if I lose my job?

What if I am no longer good enough?

What if someone else performs better?

What if everything I have built disappears?

A person can begin checking work constantly, thinking about it long after the working day has ended, struggling to disconnect or waking during the night thinking about decisions and problems. From the outside, everything may look like success. Inside, it can feel very different. Instead of security, there is constant vigilance. Instead of satisfaction, another source of pressure. Instead of rest, guilt whenever we stop working.

At some point, we may no longer be working simply because we want to create something.

We may be working because we are afraid to stop. And when stopping begins to feel like failure, it is worth asking what our achievements have come to mean about who we are.

When achievement becomes self-worth

Ambition can be healthy. So can professional development, financial security and the desire to achieve something meaningful. The problem begins when achievement becomes proof of our worth. Then failure is no longer simply a failed project or a disappointing outcome. It becomes evidence that we are not good enough. There is a crucial difference between saying:

This did not work.

and:

I am not good enough.

Failure can be information. Perhaps the plan was flawed. Perhaps we lacked knowledge or experience. Perhaps we need to try a different approach. It does not have to become a judgement on our value as human beings. A career can tell us what we do. A salary can tell us what we earn.

Neither can tell us what we are worth. When achievement becomes a measure of self-worth, every new goal becomes another opportunity to prove - to ourselves and to others, that we are valuable. And that can make satisfaction remarkably short-lived. The moment one goal is reached, another appears.

Whose life are we actually trying to live?

There is another question that deserves our attention: Is the life we are working towards actually ours?

Sometimes we spend years pursuing an idea of success that we inherited from our parents, society or the people around us. We should have a certain career. Earn a certain amount. Own a certain kind of home. Keep progressing. And then, after achieving many of those things, we wonder why we are not happy.

One simple though uncomfortable question can help: If nobody else knew what I had achieved, would I still want this life? If the answer is yes, perhaps we have found something that genuinely matters to us. If the answer is no, perhaps what we need is not another goal, but greater honesty with ourselves. What looks like success from the outside is not necessarily what feels like a fulfilling life from the inside.

So, what does success actually mean to us?

Financial security matters. Meaningful work matters. Ambition matters, however, success does not have one universal definition. For one person, it may mean a successful career and financial independence. For another, more time with family, greater freedom or simply a calmer life. What matters is what is happening while we pursue our goals. In other words - Are we becoming freer or more burdened? Do we have more opportunities, or less time for the things that matter? Can we enjoy what we have achieved, or are we already chasing the next goal?

We can build a successful career and still be emotionally exhausted. We can have financial security and still live in fear of losing it. We can achieve what we once wanted and only then realise it was not what we truly needed.

Perhaps the more important question is not how much we want to achieve, but what kind of life we want our achievements to make possible.

There is nothing wrong with wanting more. The important thing is knowing what “more” means to us, and whether we can pursue it without losing what already matters.

Perhaps real success is not measured only by what we earn, own or achieve, but also by what we manage to preserve along the way: our health, our relationships, our sense of self and our ability to actually live.

So where are you today? Are you living the life you are building, or simply building a life you hope to live one day?