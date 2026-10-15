Why Europe should open the door to Australia and New Zealand

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during von der Leyen's official visit to Australia in March 2026. Credit: © European Union

'I would like to open the door for Canada to be the first associated member of the EU'

Few lines from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s 2026 State of the European Union address may prove more consequential. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has since suggested that Australia and New Zealand could follow.

The world has entered a period of growing geopolitical and technological competition. Trade, investment and supply chains are increasingly being weaponised.

Europe's response should not be to close the door on our partners. Instead, it should deepen cooperation with trusted partners that share its commitment to democracy, open markets and a rules-based international order to build collective resilience.

That is why the prospect of Associated Membership for Australia and New Zealand matters. While discussions on what this status would involve remain at an early stage, cooperation could focus on trade, critical raw materials, defence, and research.

The foundations for such cooperation already exist

The EU-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement entered into force in 2024. Negotiations on the EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement concluded in March this year and ratification is now pending. The economic benefits of these agreements are significant. In 2024, total bilateral trade between the EU and Australia and New Zealand amounted to EUR 91.5 billion and EUR 14.1 billion, respectively.

Yet these relationships are about far more than trade.

They offer an opportunity to strengthen economic security, build industrial resilience and reduce exposure to supply chain disruptions. Few areas illustrate this need more clearly than critical raw materials.

Europe's green transition, digital economy and defence industry all depend on secure access to the minerals that power batteries, advanced technologies and military capabilities. Yet Europe remains heavily reliant on a small number of external suppliers for many of these materials.

The ramp-up of Europe’s domestic production is still progressing slowly. As a result, we remain vulnerable to supply disruptions and economic coercion.

How to build a more resilient Europe

Australia can help address this challenge. It is the world's largest producer of lithium and possesses significant reserves of many other critical raw materials required by European industry. Australia can supply 23 of the EU's 34 critical raw materials.

Security and defence is becoming another pillar of EU cooperation with Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier this year, the EU and Australia concluded negotiations on a Security and Defence Partnership, while the EU and New Zealand launched their first high-level security and defence dialogue focused on maritime and space security.

Cooperation in research and innovation is deepening as well. New Zealand has been associated with Horizon Europe, the EU's flagship research programme, since 2023, and the European Union has concluded negotiations on Australia's participation.

Taken together, these developments point to a broader reality. Democracies must work more closely together to strengthen collective resilience and remain competitive in critical technologies.

Australia and New Zealand are natural partners in this effort. They share Europe's commitment to the rule of law, open markets, innovation and sustainable growth. Europe, and Ireland in particular, also enjoy close cultural and sporting ties with Australia and New Zealand. It only makes sense to strengthen mutually beneficial relationships.

At a time of growing uncertainty, resilience will be built through partnerships, not isolation. The foundations for deeper cooperation between Europe, Australia and New Zealand are already in place.

Canada has opened the door to the Associated Membership debate. Europe should now open it wider.