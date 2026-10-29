Three questions that can stop criticism eroding self-worth

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

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Criticism can trigger self-doubt, fuel anxiety and leave us replaying a conversation long after it has ended. Learning to question our reactions can help us distinguish useful feedback from hurtful judgement.

A colleague questions your work, your partner says you are overreacting, or a friend makes a dismissive remark. The conversation may last only a few minutes, yet its impact can stay with you for hours or even days.

You replay what was said, wonder whether you did something wrong and imagine what the other person now thinks of you. For some people, criticism is an opportunity to learn. For others, it can feel like a threat to their self-worth. Rather than focusing only on what was said, they may begin questioning their abilities, decisions or value as a person.

This reaction matters because our emotional well-being is closely connected to how we interpret other people's opinions. Criticism can intensify anxiety, particularly in people who already struggle with self-doubt or fear of rejection. A single negative comment can lead to overthinking, difficulty concentrating, disrupted sleep or a persistent fear of making another mistake.

Our reactions are often shaped by earlier experiences. People who grew up feeling that approval depended on good behaviour, achievement or meeting other people's expectations may be especially sensitive to disapproval.

A comment about one mistake can feel like proof that they are not good enough. Learning to handle criticism does not mean becoming indifferent to other people or refusing to accept responsibility. It means learning to reflect on feedback without allowing it to undermine our confidence or define our sense of self.

The following three questions can help us put criticism into perspective and decide how much weight to give it. Three questions can help us do that.

1. What part of this criticism is actually true?

When someone criticises us, our first reaction may be emotional rather than rational. We might immediately become defensive, feel ashamed or assume that the other person is right about everything. Instead, pause and separate the specific feedback from the broader judgement. Is there something concrete you can learn from, or are you interpreting one mistake as evidence that you have failed completely?

For example: Your manager tells you that a report contains several errors. Rather than thinking, “I'm terrible at my job,” consider whether the errors are real, what caused them and how you can prevent them next time.

Taking responsibility for a mistake does not mean turning it into a judgement about your entire character. You can acknowledge that something needs to improve while still recognising your abilities and achievements.

This distinction is important for mental health. When every mistake becomes a reason to question our worth, criticism can feed a cycle of anxiety and perfectionism. When we treat it as information, we give ourselves room to learn without unnecessary self-punishment.

2. Is this feedback helping me, or is it putting me down?

Not all criticism is constructive. Some feedback is specific, respectful and intended to improve a situation. Other comments are delivered through humiliation, insults or personal attacks. Learning to recognise the difference allows us to remain open to improvement without accepting disrespect as something we deserve.

For example: A friend tells you that you interrupted them during a conversation. This gives you something specific to consider. But if they call you selfish and say you always ruin everything, the conversation has shifted from discussing behaviour to attacking your character.

You can reflect on the interruption without accepting the broader accusation as fact. If necessary, you can set a boundary: “I'm willing to discuss what happened, but I don't want to be spoken to like that.”

Repeated exposure to belittling comments can undermine confidence and contribute to emotional distress, particularly when it happens in close relationships or at work.

Protecting your mental health sometimes means questioning not only your own reaction but also the way another person communicates.

You do not have to accept every criticism simply because someone expresses it with confidence. Respectful feedback deserves consideration; humiliation does not have to be tolerated.

3. How much does this person's opinion matter to me?

Not all criticism carries the same weight, and the person delivering it makes a difference. Feedback from someone we love, respect or depend on may affect us far more than a remark from someone whose opinion we do not value. The key is to recognise whose judgement genuinely matters to us, and why.

For example: If a trusted colleague whose expertise you respect questions your work, you may want to consider their feedback carefully. If a stranger makes a dismissive comment about the same work, you may have little reason to give it the same importance. The words might be similar, but their meaning and impact can be very different.

Sometimes, however, criticism from someone important to us can trigger a deeper fear of rejection or disappointment. A partner's disapproval, for instance, may lead us to question not just a decision we made but our worth within the relationship.

Other people's opinions can offer valuable perspectives, but they are never a complete account of who we are. Everyone sees us through their own experiences, expectations and limitations.

If your sense of worth depends heavily on external approval, even minor criticism can become emotionally exhausting. Learning to trust your own judgement does not mean ignoring the people you care about. It means recognising that their disappointment, disagreement or disapproval does not automatically make you wrong or less worthy.

Learning to Put Criticism into Perspective

The aim is not to dismiss every uncomfortable comment, but to create space between what someone says and what we conclude about ourselves.

Sometimes, the right response is to acknowledge a valid point and make a change. At other times, it may be to ask for clarification, explain how a comment has affected us or step away from a conversation that has become hurtful.

When emotions run high, taking a moment before responding can also make a difference. If criticism regularly leaves you feeling anxious, affects your sleep or makes you question your worth, it is worth taking those feelings seriously. Talking to someone you trust or seeking support from a mental health professional can help you understand these patterns and develop healthier ways of responding.

Ultimately, learning to handle criticism is not about pleasing everyone or proving that we are always right. It is about knowing when to listen, when to stand our ground and when to let someone else's opinion go.

Not every criticism deserves the same weight, and not every mistake needs to become a reason to doubt ourselves. We can acknowledge our imperfections, learn from our experiences and still recognise our own worth.