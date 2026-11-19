As the world is undergoing accelerated changes and a transformation unseen in a century, people of all countries are increasingly calling for peace, development and cooperation.

Meanwhile, narratives such as divisions of civilizations, clashes of civilizations and civilizational superiority have resurfaced from time to time, posing new challenges to world peace and development.

Standing at the historic crossroads, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) in 2023, contributing China’s wisdom and solutions to promoting the harmonious coexistence of diverse civilizations and cultures around the world.

Respecting the diversity of civilizations is the foremost prerequisite for implementing the GCI. No civilizations in the world is superior to another; every civilization is special and unique to its own region. The GCI advocates the vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and calls for engaging in exchanges among civilizations to transcend estrangement, mutual learning among civilizations to transcend clashes, and inclusiveness among civilizations to transcend claims of superiority.

Advocating the common values of humanity is the fundamental position underpinning the GCI. Peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom are the common aspirations of people from all countries. Given the differences in the histories, cultures, social systems and development paths of countries around the world, all countries need to keep an open mind in appreciating the diversity of civilizations, and refrain from imposing their own values and models on others or stoking ideological confrontation.

Advocating the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilizations is an important guiding principle of the GCI. Every civilization carries forward the spiritual heritage of a country and its people. The GCI calls on all countries to fully harness the relevance of their histories and cultures to the present times, and promote creative transformation and innovative development of their fine traditional cultures in the course of modernization. .

Advocating robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation is an important way for implementing the GCI. Exchanges and mutual learning are essential to the development of civilizations. The GCI explores ways to build a global network for dialogue and cooperation among civilizations, enrich exchanges and expand channels for cooperation so as to foster mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and jointly advance the development and progress of human civilization.

Since its introduction, the GCI has received widespread recognition from the international community and is increasingly becoming a global consensus. It has been incorporated into more than 100 bilateral and multilateral documents on exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries or international organizations.

In June 2024, the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, further deepening and substantiating the exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations around the world.

As two great civilizations that advocate diversity, China and Europe are both important advocates, participants and promoters of international exchanges and cooperation among civilizations, and share extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation.

In recent years, six rounds of the China-EU High-Level People-to-People Dialogue have been successfully held, continuing to inject fresh impetus into China-EU relations through people-to-people exchanges. A wide range of activities, including the China-EU Tourism Year, art festivals, exhibitions, seminars and youth dialogues, have also been held to enhance mutual understanding through communication, deepen friendship through exchanges and build consensus through cooperation, laying a stronger foundation of public support for the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.

China stands ready to work with the EU to further strengthen people-to-people exchanges, deepen mutual learning among civilizations and expand practical cooperation to jointly write a new chapter in the development of human civilization and make new and greater contribution to the prosperity and progress of civilizations around the world.