With the release of GTA VI, the ethical debate will no doubt turn once again to the violence players are shown and the almost photorealistic images.

The ethical debate thus stays stuck on the screen. What remains out of view? The social, commercial and technological forces that we do not see directly, but that we need to understand if we want an ethical conversation that does justice to what games are today and what they may yet become.

This week, Grand Theft Auto VI was released. And that is noticeable not only on the consoles of millions of gamers. Even those who do not play GTA VI cannot escape the hype. The Grand Theft Auto series is known for its criminal storylines, with car thefts, chases and robberies as staple ingredients.

With every new release, the ethical debate about on-screen violence flares up again. There is no scientific evidence that playing violent games leads directly to violence or crime in everyday life. That does not mean, however, that virtual violence is harmless.

Contemporary games such as GTA VI present highly convincing, photorealistic game worlds. Unlike books or films, players are not just spectators: they control characters and take an active part in morally charged scenarios. Part of the appeal lies precisely there: players can briefly step into someone else’s shoes and do things that would be unthinkable in real life. But it also blurs the line between fiction and reality.

As a result, games can normalise violence and shape our collective imagination, especially when young players grow up with them. They can also reinforce existing stereotypes about sex, gender and social groups.

Those who look only at what happens on screen, however, overlook how games actually function today. We see the virtual bank robbery, but we miss everything that happens around it and behind the screens: the communities that bring games to life, the companies that profit from them, and the technology that makes them possible. These dynamics reach beyond GTA and touch on the wider digital industry.

The hidden game

To begin with, there is the social dimension. A game does not stop when the player switches off the console. It lives on in livestreams, memes, chat groups and online player communities. From the outside, you may see someone sitting alone behind a screen.

In reality, players meet up online with friends, share experiences, create content, work together or compete against each other. Friendships and relationships are formed. But where people come together, conflicts also arise. Gaming communities unfortunately also see intimidation, exclusion and hateful behaviour. The game world may be virtual, but the people and the consequences are real. Games are therefore also places where our life together takes shape and is sometimes put under pressure.

The commercial logic also deserves attention. Many games are no longer products you buy and then simply own. They are online worlds that are expanded for years with new features, stories and events. Through microtransactions, you can buy exclusive outfits, luxury cars or even more powerful weapons that give you an advantage.

That is not necessarily wrong. Developing games and maintaining online worlds is expensive. A line is crossed, however, when time pressure, artificial scarcity, social pressure or the use of personal data lure players into spending more money and time, or giving away more data, than they would want to themselves. In this way, companies can exploit players’ vulnerabilities. And if paying players also gain a clear advantage through pay-to-win, fair play disappears.

Some payment mechanisms resemble gambling: from so-called loot boxes and virtual casinos to bets with game items and livestreams in which influencers promote gambling practices. Research suggests that exposure to such gambling-like elements in and around games, which younger players also come into contact with, can be a stepping stone to gambling with real money.

In 2018, the Belgian Gaming Commission ruled that paid loot boxes in games constitute games of chance. Enforcement proved difficult, however: loot boxes remained available, including in mobile games, and young people found ways around the restrictions. On 11 November, in its proposal for the Digital Fairness Act, the European Commission proposed that paid systems with random rewards, such as loot boxes, prize wheels and digital card packs, should not be offered to minors.

When games adapt to us

What we as players do not always realise is that companies are after not only our money, but also our personal data. That raises questions about the technology behind games. What data does a game collect, and what happens to it? Does a mobile game really need constant access to our location?

Artificial intelligence (AI) makes these questions more pressing. Smart systems can respond to player behaviour. If someone becomes frustrated, the game can adjust its difficulty level. But the same technology can also be used manipulatively, for example to offer players a paid way out at exactly that vulnerable moment. And if designers uncritically use AI to create characters, biases in the training data about what ‘standard’ body shapes, skin colours or genders look like can end up in the game.

In short, many of the most pressing ethical questions about games are not only about the content of the game, but also about what happens behind and around the screens. Legislators alone cannot solve all these challenges. Game developers, digital platforms, policymakers, parents, schools and players each bear part of the responsibility. Ethicists speak of ‘the problem of many hands’: when responsibility is spread across many, no one may feel accountable any longer. That is precisely why the ethical debate must be conducted in depth.

GTA VI is the occasion today. The broader questions it raises will remain relevant tomorrow. When we look at GTA, we are also looking at ourselves and the society reflected in it.