With 1.4 million signatures sidelined and the European Commission facing legal scrutiny over its stalled pledge, the credibility of Europe’s flagship participatory tool is on the line.

This Wednesday, the European Court of Justice will hand down a ruling which could have far-reaching implications for public trust in EU democracy. The landmark case seeks to hold the Commission accountable for failing to deliver on its commitment to a successful European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) to ‘End the Cage Age’ for Europe's 300 million farmed animals.

As an MEP, I represent European citizens. In 2019, I took great interest when an overwhelming 1.4 million of them demanded a ban on cages for the animals we farm for food across the EU.

2021 was a moment of celebration, because in its response to the ECI, the Commission committed to deliver legislative proposals by 2023 to phase out cages. The response appeared to demonstrate that public participation could bring meaningful change.

However, five years later, its promised proposals have still not been delivered.

What the Commission’s broken promise means for EU democracy

ECIs are a tool specifically designed to enable citizens to participate in decision-making. But if the Commission can make commitments when an ECI is successful and then ignore them, what does this mean for the future of the ECI? And the future of participatory democracy in the EU?

That is why this legal case is so important.

Trust in the Commission will be seriously undermined if commitments made to citizens can be delayed indefinitely without convincing explanation. And democratic instruments for participation are devoid of meaning if the Commission can simply cherry-pick what it wishes to deliver.

On Wednesday (25 November), the European Court will decide whether the Commission must fulfil its promise to deliver proposals to phase out cages by providing a clear timeline for all species, not just chickens and pigs, the only ones the Commission has currently included.

As President of the Animal Welfare Intergroup in the European Parliament, I know only too well that the longer the Commission takes to deliver on its promise, the more animals will suffer. Almost 300 million animals - including hens, pigs, rabbits, calves and ducks - are confined in cages across the EU every year, unable to move freely or express their most basic natural behaviours.

And the evidence is clear: this suffering is simply not necessary. Farmers across Europe have already successfully transitioned to cage-free, and many more want to, but they need clear legislation and support from the Commission to make the necessary investments. My home country, Denmark, recently announced animal welfare reforms targeting the caging of farmed animals.

Farmers and businesses are ready to go cage-free

Polling commissioned by Compassion in World Farming found that 82% of farmers surveyed in several EU Member States would support a move to cage-free farming provided sufficient public funding and restrictions on lower-welfare imports were in place. Almost 75% recognised the benefits of moving away from cages for animal welfare and their own wellbeing.

Businesses are on the same page. Just this month, I attended the Farm Animal Welfare Awards event in Brussels, which celebrated countless businesses for making the switch to cage-free. I saw what can be done when the will is there.

It was at this event that the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, Olivér Várhelyi, reassured that the Commission is committed to delivering cage-free legislation for hens by the end of this year, and for mother pigs in the second quarter of next year. While this represents progress, the lack of clarity around the transition periods and action for the other species was significant.

It’s clear to me that the scientific evidence supports cage-free farming, citizens are demanding action and many farmers and businesses are ready, we just need political leadership to catch up. Regardless of the court ruling, one thing is clear: the Commission’s obligation to honour the commitment to End the Cage Age for all animals remains.

It has a duty to listen to the 1.4 million citizens who demand action. It has a duty to provide certainty to the farmers and food businesses left hanging. And it has a duty to stop the appalling suffering of the millions of animals still living in misery in cages in our food system every year.