When we first set out to use the European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) to demand an end to cages in animal farming, we saw it as an opportunity.

This was an instrument designed to bring citizens closer to European decision-making, to make their voices heard and to demonstrate that people could influence the policies shaping their lives.

I was involved in the End the Cage Age campaign from the very beginning and across its different dimensions, but my main focus was the political and institutional work needed to turn the citizens’ demands into a concrete commitment from the European Commission.

Nearly 1.4 million citizens eventually supported the Initiative. And we achieved what we had set out to do. In June 2021, the European Commission made a historic commitment to propose legislation phasing out and ultimately prohibiting cages for laying hens, pigs, calves, rabbits, ducks, geese, quail and other farmed animals.

It was a remarkable victory. The European Parliament had also endorsed the demand through an overwhelming majority in a resolution, while the Committee of the Regions had lent its support. At the time, there was a sense that something significant had been accomplished, not only for animals but also for participatory democracy in Europe.

I would not have imagined then that, a few years later, we would be taking the European Commission to the court over its failure to follow through on that commitment.

Favourable ruling with important message

The favourable ruling yesterday (25 November) of the general court of the Court of Justice of the European Union is therefore particularly significant. It sends an important message: the Commission cannot simply make commitments in response to a successful citizens' Initiative and then leave them without meaningful follow-up. Citizens' participation must count for something, and the institutions must be accountable for how they respond to it.

But how did we get here? The Commission missed its original 2023 deadline for presenting its legislative proposal. Instead of providing a new, clear timetable for delivering on its commitment, it allowed the issue to drift. The proposal for laying hens has been repeatedly delayed, while the future of legislation covering other species remains uncertain.

Even now, with a proposal for laying hens expected shortly, we are still a long way from the actual end of cages. A legislative proposal is only the beginning of the process. It must be negotiated, adopted and implemented, and lengthy transition periods could mean that the last hens will not leave their cages until the end of the next decade.

For other animals, the wait could be considerably longer. In other words, it may take a generation or more from the launch of the Initiative before its promises become reality.

What does this mean for the sentient beings who continue to spend part, or virtually all, of their lives confined in cages? Cages are perhaps the most visible expression of the industrialisation of animal farming. They are designed to control animals by restricting their movement and maximising production efficiency.

For a laying hen, a cage means being denied the space to move freely, spread her wings properly, explore and express many of her natural behaviours. For sows, calves, rabbits, ducks, geese and quail, confinement takes different forms, but the underlying problem is the same: animals are deprived of their freedom to behave naturally, sometimes for virtually their entire lives.

Democratic engagement in difficult times

The significance of this case, however, extends far beyond animal welfare.

The European Citizens’ Initiative was created to deepen democratic engagement and give people a more direct role in shaping European policies. It was meant to offer something beyond voting every few years. It was and still is a way for people to put issues on the European agenda and influence decisions that affect them.

What message does it send when citizens fulfil all the requirements, mobilise across borders, secure nearly 1.4 million signatures and receive a formal commitment from the Commission, only to discover that this commitment can remain unfulfilled for years and decades?

If successful initiatives can be indefinitely delayed, diluted or effectively disregarded, what incentive is there for citizens to use this instrument again? The Commission's handling of the End the Cage Age ECI risked making the instrument meaningless, undermining the very purpose for which it was created. This is particularly worrying at a time when the European project faces considerable challenges.

Across Europe, anti-EU parties, populist movements, hate rhetoric and extremist forces continue to exploit public disillusionment and the growing distance many people feel from European institutions. Many citizens already do not see how EU policies relate to their everyday lives, or whether their voices make any difference.

European institutions cannot simultaneously call on citizens to engage, defend democracy and resist forces seeking to undermine the European project, while giving those same citizens reasons to lose faith in it. Every broken promise and every instance in which powerful economic interests appear to outweigh citizens' demands reinforces the perception that Brussels does not listen.

Litmus test of European democracy

What is needed is a conscious effort by European Institutions to earn public trust. Instead of declarations, institutional slogans, talk shops or public events about citizen engagement, Institutions need to deliver. They need to act in the public interest and demonstrate that citizens' voices matter.

This is not about expecting the Commission to agree with every demand made by citizens. Nor does a successful ECI automatically oblige the Commission to adopt the precise legislation requested. But when the Commission chooses to respond positively to an Initiative and makes a commitment to act, it must take that commitment seriously.

It cannot leave citizens wondering whether their efforts made any difference at all. Of course, the views and concerns of different stakeholders, including farmers and businesses, need to be taken into account. But consultation cannot become an excuse for indefinite delays, nor should the industries that need to change be allowed to dictate the pace and ambition of reform.

Nor can the Commission deliver only part of what it promised. End the Cage Age was never an Initiative about hens alone, or even hens and pigs. It was about ending cages for all the species covered by the commitment. The Court's ruling should now be followed by a clear timetable and ambitious legislative proposals that deliver a genuine, comprehensive phase-out.

Looking back, I could hardly have imagined that a campaign launched to end one of the most restrictive and cruel practices in animal farming would become a test of European institutional accountability. Yet, perhaps this is precisely why the case matters so much.

End the Cage Age began as a campaign to give animals a life beyond confinement. Over the years, however, it has become much more than that. Beyond advancing animal welfare, this ECI has helped strengthen European democracy and reaffirm citizens’ right to participate meaningfully in the democratic life of the Union.

Other European Citizens’ Initiatives facing similar circumstances will also benefit from this ruling. Ultimately, this is litmus test of European democracy. Words must turn into action.