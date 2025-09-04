Friday 5 September 2025
Thursday 4 September 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Donald Trump cuts tariffs on Japanese cars to 15%

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to lower tariffs on Japanese cars from 25% to 15%, aligning the rates for most Japanese goods with this new threshold under a deal similar to the one signed with the European Union.

The reduced tariffs will take effect seven days after the order is officially published in the US Federal Register, a step that has not yet occurred.

This move validates the interpretation of the agreement previously outlined by the Japanese government following negotiations with Washington.

