US House of Representatives votes to release Epstein files

U.S. House Approves Bill Demanding the Justice Department release the Epstein Files,18 November 2025. © Wikimedia Commons

The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday in favour of the release of documents concerning the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal, which may implicate Republican President Donald Trump.

The vote passed overwhelmingly, with 427 in favour and just one against, Republican congressman Clay Higgins from Louisiana.

The measure now moves to the Senate, where Republican leaders must quickly decide whether to send it to Trump’s desk for approval.

The president has indicated he will sign the bill if Congress approves it, despite previously dismissing the matter as a “Democratic hoax.”

The near-unanimous vote came after Trump did a complete about-face and urged Republicans to support the release of the documents, stating, “We have nothing to hide.”

Democrats feel the files could contain damaging information about Trump, as the documents are related to Justice Department investigations into Epstein, who died in prison and was convicted as a sex offender.

Last week, leaked emails suggested that Epstein had claimed that Trump “knew about the girls.”

Documents released in recent months have revealed a prolonged friendship between Trump and Epstein.

However, Epstein was reportedly banned from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after allegations arose that he acted inappropriately towards young girls working at the spa.

The White House has previously stated that Epstein was banned because he was a “creep” who “stole young girls” from the resort.