Two National Guard members shot near White House

The White House in Washington DC. Credit: Belga

Two members of the US National Guard were injured in a shooting near the White House in Washington DC, according to US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

A suspect has been arrested, the police confirmed.

Noem issued a message on X, calling on the public to pray together for the two National Guard members shot in Washington DC.

Emergency responders and numerous police vehicles quickly arrived at the scene, and several nearby streets have been cordoned off by local police.

The condition of the victims remains unclear.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the White House was aware of the situation and actively monitoring it.

President Donald Trump, who has been informed, is currently in Florida.