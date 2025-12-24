Ukrainian President outlines US-backed peace plan including territorial disputes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine. Credit: AFP/Belga

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a new American peace proposal would freeze the front line at its current position and begin talks on creating demilitarised buffer zones.

Zelenskyy spoke to journalists in Kyiv after weeks of negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and, separately, Russia.

The revised plan is a 20-point framework intended to end almost four years of full-scale war. It is being presented to Moscow by the US, and Ukraine expects a response by Wednesday evening.

Zelenskyy said the plan reflects a joint Ukrainian-American position, but no consensus has yet been reached on two sensitive issues: the future of Ukrainian-held areas in the eastern Donetsk region and control of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On Donetsk, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is prepared to discuss a demilitarised zone that would apply to both sides. Any Ukrainian withdrawal, he stressed, would have to be matched by a Russian pullback from an equivalent area. Russia has so far shown no sign it is willing to give up its claim to the region.

Zelenskyy also rejected a US proposal for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to be jointly operated by Ukraine, Russia, and the US.

Kyiv instead suggests a joint venture with the United States only, and says the plant and nearby areas must be fully demilitarised for safety reasons.

The plan does not require Ukraine to abandon its goal of joining NATO and also includes wider security guarantees and economic reconstruction measures. It also says Ukraine should hold presidential elections after a peace deal is signed.

Despite the remaining disagreements, Zelensky said Ukraine and the US had made "significant progress" towards finalising the documents. He added that it is now up to Russia to decide how it will respond.

