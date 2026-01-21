France asks for Nato exercise in Greenland and says it is 'ready to contribute'

French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pictured during a head of states summit of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) military alliance, Wednesday 25 June 2025, in The Hague, The Netherlands. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

France has proposed a NATO military exercise in Greenland and expressed its willingness to participate, according to the French presidency on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid tensions caused by US President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions that he intends to acquire the autonomous Danish territory.

Trump’s claims have strained already complex relations between the US and European nations, particularly as he prepares to speak at the Davos Forum.

France, along with other countries including Germany and the United Kingdom, has previously deployed military personnel to Greenland for reconnaissance related to a Danish-led exercise with NATO allies. Last week, Belgium said it would participate in the reconnaissance mission.

The mission, however, fell outside NATO’s official framework and excluded American involvement.

The absence of US participation in these manoeuvres reportedly angered Trump, who reacted by threatening tariffs of up to 25% on nations involved.

The US president has argued that Greenland, rich in mineral resources, is strategically crucial for the security of both the United States and NATO in countering Russian and Chinese influence.

Paris views a formal NATO exercise in Greenland as an opportunity to include Washington and demonstrate Europe’s commitment to Arctic security.

On Tuesday, when asked how far he was willing to go to acquire Greenland, Trump responded cryptically, saying, “You’ll find out.”

