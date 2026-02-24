New UK entry rules for dual nationals are coming into force – but there's a workaround

Illustrative image of a passport control office. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Dual British nationals will be subjected to new border control rules when entering the United Kingdom starting this week, the UK Home Office has warned.

From 25 February, British nationals who have citizenship in another country will need to show their British passport or a certificate of entitlement that proves their right to live and work in the UK to travel to the country. A valid Irish passport will also be accepted.

The change is part of the rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which promises to “deliver a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure,” the British Home Office explained in a statement.

The ETA is a two-year digital authorisation to travel to the UK for up to 6 months. Visitors from certain countries who don't need a visa need a valid ETA before travelling to the UK. The ETA applications can be submitted online or via an app and currently cost £16 (around €18.30).

Dual nationals with either a British or an Irish citizenship cannot get an ETA. Instead, starting Wednesday, they will be expected to show a valid British or Irish passport or a certificate of entitlement. Without these, dual nationals may be barred from travelling to the UK.

The decision has been met with backlash from some dual British citizens who say they were unaware of the changes until recently, leaving them with insufficient time to renew or obtain their British passports or a certificate of entitlement.

The cost of the documents has further fuelled some of the negative public reaction, with a standard British passport costing around £94.50 (around €109), while the certificate of entitlement costs £589 (around €674).

Though the British Government has recognised the new rule as a "significant change”, it insists that it has been "clear on the requirement for Dual British citizens” and that information has been publicly available since October 2024.

A workaround with alternative documentation

Nonetheless, the UK government added in a statement that dual nationals may be temporarily allowed to travel via some carriers, such as ferries or airlines, using alternative documentation. This includes expired UK passports issued in 1989 or later, alongside a valid passport for a country eligible for an ETA.

However, the decision to accept this "alternative documentation" will be left to the discretion of each carrier.

“We strongly recommend that passengers should obtain a British passport or Certificate of Entitlement to ensure the smoothest travel experience,” reads a statement by the UK Home Office, adding that British authorities may still carry out additional checks at the UK border.

