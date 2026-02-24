US ambassador Kushner to be banned from meeting French government

A flag carried by a demonstrator during a rally in France paying tribute to 23-year-old victim Quentin Deranque, who died in Lyon after a fatal beating. Credit: Belga/Alain Jocard / AFP

Paris requested on Monday that US Ambassador Charles Kushner’s direct access to the French government be revoked after he ignored a summons from the Foreign Ministry following comments on the death of a far-right student.

The diplomat was summoned after the US embassy in France reposted a Trump administration reaction to the death of 23-year-old Quentin Deranque, who was beaten to death in Lyon by reportedly far-left members.

Kushner failed to show up despite the request from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

"Faced with this apparent misunderstanding of the basic expectations of an ambassador who has the honour of representing his country, the minister (Jean-Noël Barrot) has requested that he no longer be allowed direct access to members of the French government," reads a statement by the ministry.

"It is of course still possible for Ambassador Charles Kushner to carry out his duties and come to the Foreign Ministry so that we can have diplomatic discussions to iron out the irritants that inevitably arise in a 250-year-old friendship," it added.

A diplomatic source told AFP that Kushner had been represented by a US embassy official, citing personal commitments.

When contacted by AFP, the US embassy was not immediately available for comment.

The Trump administration had condemned the political violence of the far left and called for those responsible for the death of Quentin Deranque to be brought to justice.

"We refuse to allow this tragedy to be exploited…for political ends," Barrot said on the radio on Sunday, adding that France had "no lessons to learn from the reactionary international community, particularly when it comes to violence."

Related News