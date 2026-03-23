French local elections: Socialist wins in Paris as far-right sees mixed results

Image of a person holding French flags. Credit: Belga/Leo Vignal/AFP

French Political parties are expected to assess their strategies on Monday following the results of the local municipal elections, which offer a political snapshot of the country ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

In Paris, socialist Emmanuel Grégoire triumphed over right-wing candidate Rachida Dati, celebrating his victory by cycling through the streets of the capital.

In Marseille, incumbent left-wing mayor Benoît Payan secured re-election with 54.34% of the vote, decisively beating far-right candidate Franck Allisio by a 14-point margin, but without support from the radical left La France Insoumise (LFI).

Meanwhile, in Lyon, green mayor Grégory Doucet retained his position with backing from LFI.

The far-right made notable gains, winning dozens of small to medium-sized towns. Jordan Bardella, leader of the Rassemblement National (RN), hailed this as the "biggest breakthrough" in the party’s history, calling it only the “beginning.” However, barriers remain with mainstream conservatives, as RN failed to make inroads in cities like Toulon, Nîmes, and Marseille.

In Nice, Éric Ciotti, a right-wing ally, won under the Union of the Right for the Republic (UDR) banner.

Conservatives from Les Républicains celebrated victories in key cities such as Clermont-Ferrand, Brest, and Limoges, prompting party leader Bruno Retailleau to assert their position as an alternative to both LFI’s "social chaos" and RN’s "financial disorder." Discussions about a potential joint right-centrist presidential candidacy are expected to remain a hot topic in the coming months.

Centrist Horizons, founded by former prime minister Édouard Philippe, recorded a major win with his re-election in Le Havre—a result that strengthens his position as a serious contender for 2027, according to polls.

Meanwhile, Renaissance, President Macron’s party, captured Annecy and Bordeaux from the Greens, with leader Gabriel Attal expressing willingness to unite with moderate forces on both the left and right.

Tensions within the left were heightened after local Socialist Party officials in roughly 15 cities aligned with LFI for runoff agreements, despite promises not to form a national coalition. In cities like Limoges, Toulouse, and Avignon, the strategy backfired, costing them mayoral races, though Socialists held on to Nantes under Johanna Rolland’s leadership.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure criticised Jean-Luc Mélenchon's LFI for its "provocative excesses" and "antisemitic slippages," warning that irreconcilable divisions on the left spell failure for 2027.

LFI’s Manuel Bompard, however, celebrated successes in key cities, attributing their victories in places like Roubaix and Saint-Denis to an electorate eager for change.

The leader of the Greens, Marine Tondelier, lamented the fractious nature of the left, and François Ruffin, a candidate for the left’s primary, issued a stark warning about the growing threat from RN, calling for unity to avoid being "sunk by the iceberg of the far-right."

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