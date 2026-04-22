MR wants to reduce number of Walloon MPs to 60

Walloon Minister President Adrien Dolimont. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

The French-speaking liberal MR party wants to reduce the number of MPs in the Walloon Parliament from 75 to 60.

This would save nearly €3 million a year on salaries for elected representatives and their staff, Walloon MP Guillaume Soupart (MR) announced on Wednesday in a press release.

Soupart wants to reduce the number of seats in the Walloon Parliament by amending Article 24 of the Special Law on Institutional Reforms of 1980.

The Walloon Parliament has the power to amend the provisions applicable to that parliament. However, this requires a two-thirds majority, which the current coalition of MR and Les Engagés (centrists) does not have.

MR also wants to switch from electoral districts to provincial constituencies, as is the case in federal elections. According to Soupart, Minister-President Adrien Dolimont (MR) supports the idea, but he would also like to see five MPs elected in a regional constituency.