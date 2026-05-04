Ukraine announces ceasefire from 6 May

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on 4 May 2026. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has announced a ceasefire starting at midnight on the night of 5 to 6 May.

Zelensky made the announcement on Monday via the X social media platform in response to reports of a Russian ceasefire proposed around 8 and 9 May.

He said Kyiv had not received an official request from Moscow to halt hostilities but had noticed signals on Russian social media. “Human lives are worth far more than any anniversary celebration,” he remarked.

Ukraine has promised to act reciprocally from the moment the ceasefire begins, provided that calm is also upheld on the Russian side from that point onwards.

The Russian Ministry of Defence had earlier announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May, following an order from President Vladimir Putin.

Russia commemorates its victory against Nazi Germany in 1945 on 9 May, while Ukraine has celebrated the event on 8 May — consistent with Western countries — since 2023.

Zelenskyy urged Russian leaders to take genuine actions to end the war. He added that the Russian Ministry of Defence appeared to believe it cannot hold a parade in Moscow “without goodwill from Ukraine.”