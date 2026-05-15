Trump warns Taiwan against declaring independence

US President Donald Trump. © Belga / AFP

US President Donald Trump warned Taiwan, during a televised interview on Friday, against declaring independence from China.

The interview was recorded shortly after his visit to Beijing, where Chinese President Xi Jinping made strong remarks about the island.

"We don't want anyone to feel entitled to say: 'We declare independence, since the United States has our back'," Trump stated, according to an excerpt aired by Fox News on Friday.

He added that he had not yet made a decision regarding arms sales to Taiwan.