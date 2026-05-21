Court suspends board of Turkey's biggest opposition party

Former CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. © Wikimedia Commons

A court in Ankara has suspended the executive board of Turkey’s largest opposition party, the CHP, following an appeal.

The court ruled that the late-2023 election of the party’s executive board was not conducted properly and declared the results invalid.

The decision reinstates former CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who had fallen out of favour with a section of the party.

The CHP achieved significant success against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Islamist-conservative AKP at the 2024 local elections. Since then, the party has faced increasing scrutiny from the Turkish judiciary.

Prominent CHP member Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of Istanbul, has been imprisoned for over a year on corruption charges, deepening concerns about political pressure on the opposition.