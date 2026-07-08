Marine Le Pen to run in French presidential election

Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen pictured at a meeting of European far-right party leaders, Thursday 18 June 2026, at the headquarters of Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang, in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen remains committed to her candidacy for the French presidential election in April 2027. She announced this on the French channel TF1.

Earlier on Tuesday, Le Pen was sentenced by the Paris Court of Appeal to three years in prison, with one year suspended and an electronic ankle bracelet, in the embezzlement case against her and eleven other defendants. She is also barred from running for office for 45 months, with 30 months suspended. But by filing an appeal, she’ll be able to campaign.

“Tonight, I am a candidate for the presidential election,” Le Pen said, “and I will not change my mind.” The RN parliamentary leader in the National Assembly announced she will campaign without an electronic ankle bracelet. She refers to her option to file an appeal to suspend the sentences.

Earlier, it appeared that prominent figure within the far-right party, Jordan Bardella, would run as a candidate. That scenario now seems to be off the table. Le Pen stated that if she becomes the new French president, Bardella will become her Prime Minister. She spoke of a “winning duo” that will present itself to the French people.

As the main penalty, the Court of Appeal sentenced Le Pen to three years in prison, two of which are suspended. The fixed part must be served under electronic surveillance. Le Pen was found guilty of embezzling European public funds as a member of the European Parliament, and of complicity in the embezzlement of public funds as party chair. She must also pay a fine of 100,000 euros.

The RN party itself was fined two million euros, of which one million is suspended. The mayor of Perpignan, Louis Aliot, was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of ineligibility, both fully suspended.

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