Russia’s FSB security service said on Wednesday it had arrested two alleged agents working for Polish intelligence in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The region borders Poland and Lithuania and is of strategic importance to Moscow.

In a statement, the FSB said the two people had been working for the military intelligence service of Poland’s Ministry of National Defence and for Poland’s Internal Security Agency.

The agency did not disclose their identities or nationalities.

It alleged that they had been gathering information on Russian military personnel and on facilities belonging to the Defence Ministry.