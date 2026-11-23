Spain’s Supreme Court has cleared Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont over the failed 2017 independence bid, paving the way for his return to Spain.

In a ruling made public on Monday, the court said the case had been formally closed because any possible criminal liability had been extinguished under the amnesty law.

The decision marks the final step in applying the controversial amnesty legislation passed by the Spanish Parliament in 2024. It follows the lifting of the arrest warrant against Puigdemont in October.

The ruling comes less than a week before Spain’s parliamentary elections on 29 November.

The amnesty law was the political price paid by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to secure a new term in office at the end of 2023, with crucial backing from Catalan pro-independence parties, including Puigdemont’s Junts per Catalunya.

Although Parliament approved the law two years ago, Puigdemont and other separatist leaders had not yet been able to benefit from it. The Supreme Court had argued that it did not apply to those accused of misusing public funds.

That changed after the Constitutional Court, which had been asked to review the matter, upheld the law in October. Shortly afterwards, the Supreme Court withdrew the arrest warrants against those concerned.

Puigdemont, who was president of Catalonia at the time, fled to Belgium days after the Catalan Parliament voted for a unilateral declaration of independence in October 2017, avoiding arrest while several members of his government were detained.

Since then, he has returned to Spain only once, briefly, for a few hours in 2024.

Even after the arrest warrant was lifted, he said he would not return before the 29 November election.

That did not stop him from entering the campaign last Thursday through an interview with the daily newspaper El Mundo, in which he sharply criticised Sánchez, calling him “an amoral person with boundless ambition.”