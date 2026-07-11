Japan successfully lands reusable rocket for the first time

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP / Belga

Japan has successfully carried out the first take-off and landing of a reusable rocket prototype, the country’s space agency said on Saturday.

The prototype was launched from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s test site in Noshiro, northern Japan.

It rose to about 10 metres and remained in flight for around 40 seconds before landing.

“We have devoted a great deal of time and effort to this, and now that the prototype has taken off and landed without problems, I must say I feel great relief,” Takashi Ito, the official in charge of the launch, told reporters.

JAXA said it still needed to analyse the data to determine the full significance of the test. However, Mr Ito said he was convinced the agency had obtained very useful data.

Most rockets are designed for a single use, with their stages falling into the sea, burning up in the atmosphere or sometimes remaining in orbit as debris. Reusable rockets could significantly cut the cost of space missions.

US company SpaceX has already been using the technology, operating its reusable Falcon 9 rocket since 2017.

China also announced on Friday that it had completed its first successful landing of a reusable rocket, challenging US dominance in the sector.

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