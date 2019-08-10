 
Amsterdam also hit by tornado
Sunday, 11 August, 2019
    Amsterdam also hit by tornado

    Saturday, 10 August 2019
    Meteorological services recorded wind-speeds of up to 128km/h during a mini tornado in Amsterdam on Friday.

    A mini tornado hit the centre of the Dutch capital Amsterdam and caused some slight damage on Friday evening, according to the Meteorological institute Weeronline. 

    A boat was carried off by the tornado and a tree was blown over onto a cyclist path. Luckily no-one was injured. 

    Spectacular images of the tornado travelling across water and over buildings were shared over in social media. 

    A violent tornado hit Luxembourg on Friday and the government said seven people had been reported injured so far. Meteorological services recorded wind-speeds of up to 128km/h. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

