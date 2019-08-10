Amsterdam also hit by tornado

Meteorological services recorded wind-speeds of up to 128km/h during a mini tornado in Amsterdam on Friday.

A mini tornado hit the centre of the Dutch capital Amsterdam and caused some slight damage on Friday evening, according to the Meteorological institute Weeronline.

A boat was carried off by the tornado and a tree was blown over onto a cyclist path. Luckily no-one was injured.

Spectacular images of the tornado travelling across water and over buildings were shared over in social media.

A violent tornado hit Luxembourg on Friday and the government said seven people had been reported injured so far. Meteorological services recorded wind-speeds of up to 128km/h.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times