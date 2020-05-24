Coronavirus: Premier League reports two positive cases...

The English Premier League has announced that two cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in two clubs during tests done from 19 to 22 May on 996 persons in its 20 football clubs.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days,” the Premier League announced on its website on Saturday.

This was the second round of testing organised by the League. Tests were run on 50 players and staff in each club, up from 40 during the first round.

The previous round, on 17 and 18 May, covered 748 persons, six of whom tested positive. The six, from three clubs, are not included in the figures for the second round since they are still in self-confinement.

The Premier League said it would not give any details on the players or clubs involved.

The Brussels Times