Spain regains the top spot in the standings the day after winning the title; Belgium is in 8th place

Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

Spain have returned to the top of the FIFA rankings after beating Argentina in Sunday’s 2026 World Cup final to win their second world title.

The updated rankings were published by world football’s governing body on Monday.

Spain, who also won Euro 2024, were already second in the rankings when the previous list was released on 11 June, the day the World Cup tournament began.

“La Roja” had previously held the No 1 spot from September 2025 to January 2026, and for long spells between 2008 and 2014 after winning Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Argentina, world champions in 2022 and the top-ranked side before the tournament, dropped to second place after their final defeat.

England remain fourth despite beating France in the third-place match, with France staying ahead of them in third.

Belgium climb one place to eighth after reaching the World Cup quarter-finals, a clear improvement on their group-stage exit in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

They move above the Netherlands, who were knocked out in the last 16 by Morocco. Belgium were eliminated 2-1 by the eventual champions.

Brazil rise one place to fifth despite a disappointing last-16 exit to Norway. Morocco also climb one place to sixth, while Portugal fall two places to seventh.

Mexico, up four places to 10th, and Switzerland, up five to 14th, also made strong gains.

Norway rise 12 places to 19th after reaching the quarter-finals in their first World Cup since 1998.

The next FIFA rankings update is due on 7 October.