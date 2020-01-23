The state of Belgian tennis

Now that former World No. 1 Justine Henin has exchanged her tennis racket for a microphone, who better to comment on the progress of her fellow Belgians David Goffin (ATP 11), Elise Mertens (WTA 17) and the return of Kim Clijsters.

Here’s a recap of the Belgian pro’s opinion on the state of the game in 2020:

“David and Elise are now carrying Belgian tennis, at a very high level. It’s true that we set the bar very high, with Kim (Clijsters) a few years ago,” she told Belga.

“David already has an exceptional level in male tennis. He has shown that he can advance and I’m seeing it more and more. From there to going after the big titles, to reaching for the Top 5, it’s more complicated.”

“Elise, for her part, is no longer in the same carefree phase as two years ago, where she could create upsets,” Henin continues. “She has stabilized a stage in her career, but to go beyond that, you have to be able to take risks, to dare, to push back one’s boundaries.”

The return of Kim Clijsters

Naturally, there is no way the former world champion could fail to mention the second comeback by Kim Clijsters, who, at age 36, will stage her grand return to the circuit at the Monterrey WTA tournament, seven years after saying goodbye at the U.S. Open in 2012.

“I myself was surprised since a long time has passed,” says Henin. “I imagine she must miss the circuit and the love of tennis, and she has a right to do so. After that, it all depends on what that can come up with against Barty, Osaka, Pliskova and so on.

“There’s a quality of ball handling that Kim will never lose, but the explosiveness and the ability to hold on to the distance will be something else,” she added.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times