 
Belgium hopes Disney movies can get girls into football
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Latest News:
Last reference to death penalty removed from Belgian...
Facebook postpones dating-app launch in Europe...
Antwerp streets ‘too narrow’ for cars to overtake...
Belgium hopes Disney movies can get girls into...
New York bar charges $125 for a bottle...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    Last reference to death penalty removed from Belgian law
    Facebook postpones dating-app launch in Europe
    Antwerp streets ‘too narrow’ for cars to overtake cyclists
    Belgium hopes Disney movies can get girls into football
    New York bar charges $125 for a bottle of Belgian Beer
    ‘Bright Brussels’ 2020 festival of lights starts Thursday
    Dutch ‘driverless’ train launches first passenger trial
    Dutch classes should be mandatory in Walloon schools, says Ecolo
    Coronavirus: 8 quarantined Belgians will be released by Sunday
    Walloon tech company raises €25 million to fight snoring
    Several parks closed in Brussels because of high winds
    Belgians with Asian roots report increased racism amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels bans plastic produce bags from 1 March
    Rules on student hazing introduced in Belgium
    Catholic hospitals forcing palliative care on patients who request euthanasia
    First plans for ‘Frozen Land’ in Disneyland Paris revealed
    Why Azerbaijan has a statue of Jean-Claude Van Damme
    Coronavirus: almost 15,000 new infections in China on Wednesday
    More marriage contracts signed after the wedding than before
    Coronavirus: lack of Chinese tourists begins to impact global tourism
    View more

    Belgium hopes Disney movies can get girls into football

    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    © Belga

    The Royal Belgium Federation will take part in a project mounted by the European Football Federation, UEFA, in collaboration with Disney to get more girls to play football, the Belgian federation announced on Thursday.

    The Playmakers Project is a key programme of the UEFA. It will enable girls aged five to eight years, who do not yet play football, to discover an environment in which their imaginations can develop through Disney stories. Playmakers’ target is doubling the number of girls playing football by the year 2024.

    Unlike traditional football programmes, each of Playmakers ten initial training sessions follow the narrative of Disney and Pixar’s billion dollar global box office smash hit, Incredibles 2. Equipped with footballs, bibs and cones, trained coaches encourage participants to play the roles of popular characters, such as Elastigirl, Violet, Mr Incredible and Dash, bringing the film’s action scenes to life through movement, teamwork and their imagination.

    “Thanks to Playmakers we’ll be able to open up football to a public that is not yet familiar with our sport,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin explained. “Disney is a storytelling brand beyond compare and, together, we have created a programme designed for these girls, that is both inspiring and stimulating.”

    The project is seen as a great opportunity for the Belgian federation. “Research shows that by adopting a positive approach to coaching based on the stories, and being collaborative and non-competitive, interest in participation goes up,” Ceferin said.

    “Our coaches have committed to adopting the programme and we are waiting impatiently for the launch of the sessions throughout the country in early 2020,” said Katrien Jans, manager of women’s football at the Belgian Football Federation.

    The Playmakers Project grew out of a study by the University of Leeds Beckett that showed the main needs, wishes and motivations that young girls have to discover football in an amusing manner.

    Playmakers will be launched in seven countries before being rolled out across Europe. These are Austria, Belgium, Norway, Poland, Scotland, Romania and Serbia.

    A total of 30 clubs are taking part in the project in Belgium.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job